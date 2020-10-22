More parking is coming to downtown Norfolk.
More than 40 spots have been created as city crews repainted the street parking on Norfolk Avenue.
Steve Rames, city engineer, said new spots were created by changing the angle and size of the parking spots on the street from First to Eighth streets, by increasing the angle from 30 degrees to 36 degrees and slightly narrowing the spots to 8½ feet.
Rames said downtown businesses have sought additional parking as business activity there has increased.
“Parking areas (are) a high-demand item, especially if you’re a community that’s growing,” Rames said. “There’s only so much room on the street you can work with, so we play around with the width of the stalls and angle of the stalls.”
One parking lot downtown is also going away, but several of the spots will be restored.
The new River Point Square park at Third Street and Norfolk Avenue was previously a parking lot, but Rames said its average capacity was only about 50% most days.
And several new parking spaces will be added around the perimeter of the park, mostly nullifying the loss.
The parking spaces near the new park are being done by a contractor, and the new spaces will be available soon.
Rames said several parking lots meant to serve visitors to downtown are rarely full, but businesses and customers prefer having more options in front of the stores.
“The problem is, the parking supply isn’t where the demand is,” he said. “People and businesses want it right in front and not have to walk two blocks to get to a business.”