City, hospital, Nucor urge following the restrictions

As COVID-19 numbers increase significantly and hospitalizations strain health care systems, City of Norfolk officials joined with health care and business leaders on Friday to encourage area residents to do their part to help slow transmission of the virus.
A press release from the City of Norfolk indicates the effort is necessary to protect public health and avoid further mandated shutdowns and business restrictions.
"The reality is if we don't help our health care system by slowing transmission rates, we could very well see another round of mandated shutdowns and business restrictions,” said Mayor Josh Moenning. “We should all understand how serious this moment is. Our already-strained health care workers need our help by slowing the spread of transmission. That means proactively and consistently maintaining distance, being consciously clean, and wearing a mask when around others.”
As Nebraska hospitals are filling up, Norfolk leadership reminds citizens to take proper precautions to prevent restrictions being imposed again and to release some of the stress of health care partners, according to the release.
On Sunday, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) said the total case count increased by 231. The health department on Tuesday also shared that the local health district is in the red in all four counties on the risk dial.
The surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has “challenged Faith Regional and health systems across the state to revise procedures and repurpose staff to accommodate the health needs of our communities,” said Kelly Driscoll, president and CEO of Faith Regional Health Services.
“Last Friday, we added an additional 14 negative pressure rooms in response to the surge, and those beds were filled within 48 hours,” Driscoll said. “The fact of the matter is we are seeing a significant increase in COVID patients while still needing to continue to take care of non-COVID patients. Accidents, births, strokes and diseases like cancer still happen during a pandemic, and we implore the community to do their part within the measures they can control to help flatten the curve and slow the spread.”
Tyler Woodard ELVPHD Emergency Response coordinator, said the single record for new cases of 105 was set on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
"Exactly a week later, we set a new record of 113. We are starting to see weekly new case counts increase very rapidly, by about 140-150% of the previous week each week. We know that it takes about six weeks from the time new cases arrive until we see that increase reflected in the hospitals, which has us at the health department very worried about what the future might hold,” Woodard said.
Nucor Steel, one of Norfolk’s major employers, joined community leaders in stressing the importance of preventing future restrictions that will no doubt have a negative impact on the business community.
“The Nucor divisions in Norfolk encourage everyone to do your part to slow the spread. We want to keep our businesses open, our economy going strong and our health care resources available. Please do your part,” said Johanna Threm, general manager of Nucor Steel Nebraska.