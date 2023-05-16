City honors law enforcement during council session

By special proclamation, the City of Norfolk is honoring members of its law enforcement division. Mayor Josh Moenning, who issued the decree during Monday night’s city council session, declared the week of May 14-20 to be national police week in Norfolk and Monday, May 15, as peace officers memorial day.
Moenning issued the proclamation in honor of “law enforcement officers who through their courageous deeds have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their community, or have become disabled in the performance of duty, and let us recognize and pay respects to the survivors of our fallen heroes.”
Receiving the recognition on behalf of the police division was chief Don Miller, who was accompanied by several officers from the department.
“We can’t do our job without the citizens’ support,” Miller said. “We work with the community. ... We can’t solve our problems unless the community is willing to get involved and help us.”
President John F. Kennedy first recognized the nation’s law enforcement community in 1962 when he issued a proclamations for National Police Week and Peace Officer’s Memorial Day, which falls on May 15 every year.
More than 900,000 men and women serve in law enforcement nationwide. In Norfolk, close to 70 officers and support personnel serve the community in the police division.
“It goes without saying that we very much benefit from and respect the service that is provided to us every day by the division,” Moenning added.