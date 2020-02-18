Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES. HIGHEST SNOW AMOUNTS FROM NIOBRARA TO NORFOLK TO COLUMBUS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT. THE HEAVIEST SNOW IS EXPECTED DURING THE DAY ON WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND THE EVENING COMMUTE ALONG INTERSTATE 80. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&