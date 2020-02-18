City council chambers NDN
Norfolk Daily News archive photo

The Norfolk city council made an investment to attracting more retail in Norfolk at its regular meeting Tuesday night.

The council unanimously approved a contract at the cost of $50,000 with Retail Strategies, LLC, a Birmingham, Alabama-based firm that specializes in collecting data about communities to utilizing the data collected to recruit retail businesses.

City administrator Andy Colvin said using a nationally recognized outside firm is important because retailers plan their future much different than most businesses.

Colvin said the data acquired could help attract a variety of retail businesses, not exclusively big box stores.

