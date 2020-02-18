The Norfolk city council made an investment to attracting more retail in Norfolk at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
The council unanimously approved a contract at the cost of $50,000 with Retail Strategies, LLC, a Birmingham, Alabama-based firm that specializes in collecting data about communities to utilizing the data collected to recruit retail businesses.
City administrator Andy Colvin said using a nationally recognized outside firm is important because retailers plan their future much different than most businesses.
Colvin said the data acquired could help attract a variety of retail businesses, not exclusively big box stores.
