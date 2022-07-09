For more than 50 years, the levee in place on the North Fork of the Elkhorn River has done its job protecting Norfolk, most recently during the 2019 flood event.
The City of Norfolk has worked to maintain the integrity of the levee, but more is needed, based on an update on the levee recertification progress heard by the city council at a work session this week.
Vicki Twerdochib, project manager with HDR Engineering, provided the update. HDR is the firm the city chose to lead the five-phase project. Phases 1 and 2 are complete, and phase 3 is underway and involves design, permitting and bidding for the work required for the levee to be recertified by the Federal Emergency Management Area (FEMA).
Twerdochib said four main items analyzed in the first two phases were under-seepage, drainage structures, the diversion weir structure and interior drainage.
Excessive under-seepage was found along the remnant channel near the Norfolk Country Club. The recommendation is to fill in these areas north of the club and along First Street. Another under-seepage area near holes number 6, 7 and 8 at the country club will be partially filled.
HDR recommends that a drainage pipe north of Omaha Avenue and another one just south of Norfolk Avenue on the southwest side be replaced because HDR couldn’t verify the pipe joints were still watertight, which could lead to seepage and erosion of the levee. Replacing the pipes would require cuts in the levee at those locations to do the work.
During the discussion, questions were raised about cost and if other options such as boring a new pipe through the levee or using a liner for the existing pipes were possible.
Councilman Corey Granquist said other viable options would be worth investigating because none of the methods is going to be cheap.
“We need to know what we are looking at for costs,” he said.
HDR’s analysis also showed work needed at five outfall channels that were not repaired by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after the 2019 flood. They weren’t included in that work because FEMA felt they hadn’t been maintained to their original operation and maintenance standards before the flood.
HDR’s study of the diversion weir structure shows enough concrete damage on the fill wall that the wall will need to be replaced.
Mitigation also is needed for ponding on the dry side of the levee. Twerdochib said the downstream end of the in-town channel is where most of the ponding is happening. Options to take care of that include a stormwater pump station or acquiring land for a 60-acre retention pond. Both options are expensive, and she ruled out the stormwater pump station because of its cost: More than $10 million.
Tackling the projects not only shores up the levee but also proves that it meets the minimum flood safety requirements set by FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Recertification is needed so FEMA doesn’t remap the area as being in an unprotected flood zone, which would require some property owners to purchase flood insurance.
Twerdochib said FEMA is updating the flood maps in the Elkhorn River basins but is behind schedule. The new maps are targeted to be finished in the 2026-27 fiscal year.
The City of Norfolk and HDR’s goal is to have the levee projects done in 2023-24 and have its recertification package submitted to FEMA before the new flood maps are finished.
Granquist said the cost of the levee work would be significant but that it’s needed.
“This falls on the city to protect our city and the whole east side, if not more, from being in a flood plain,” he said. “That’s what the levee is for.”
HDR will continue with the design work and cost analysis, and it will provide more updates as needed.