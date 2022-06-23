After 45 years with the city, John Kouba has retired as Norfolk’s health official.
Kouba has worked in the health sector his entire tenure with the city, beginning his career with the city on June 1, 1977, when he was hired as the city’s health specialist.
“At the time, the city had a stand-alone health department. We did a lot of lab work during that time working with the water division,” Kouba said.
After transitioning to the health director and restructuring in city government, Kouba ultimately was named health official.
“I really enjoyed biology classes and didn’t know what career path that would lead. I didn’t expect an opportunity with the city in 1977 to last 45 years,” Kouba said.
Kouba played an integral role in coordinating the early health fairs in the community and worked closely with the Norfolk Fire Division, which he called his favorite part about working with the city.
“You always hear about the camaraderie with the fire division, and I was fortunate to be part of that day in and day out. I also enjoyed helping the community with things like property maintenance making properties safer, which goes hand in hand in prevention of injuries and accidents,” Kouba said..
Scott Cordes, assistant city administrator and public safety director, called Kouba’s dedication to the city “truly noteworthy.”
“He is not only an excellent employee. He is a quality human being. He will be deeply missed,” “Cordes said.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning thanked Kouba for his dedication and devotion in his service to the people of Norfolk.
“John has been a dedicated public servant who went out of his way to treat citizens with respect while performing his responsibilities,” he said.
Kouba said he feels blessed to have been part of the Norfolk community for so many years.
“Being from the Northeast Nebraska area, it’s easy to call Norfolk home,” Kouba said.