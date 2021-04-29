Auxiliary meeting
The Auxiliary to the VFW Post 1644 met on April 13. The charter was draped for three members, and the election of offices was held for the 2021-22 year. Money was donated to the VFW National Home for Children.
The Loyalty Day parade will be Friday, April 30, at 4 p.m. Meet at the Salvation Army parking lot, and the Auxiliary and Post will hand out American flags to be carried in the parade.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, May 11, at 7 p.m. at the Norfolk VFW, 316 Braasch Ave. in Norfolk.
Free ice cream for public servants
During Public Service Recognition Week, May 2-7, Coldwell Banker Dover Realtors will be honoring all those who serve in public service.
As a way to salute and thank our local public service heroes, Coldwell Banker Dover Realtors will be distributing free ice cream to all public service employees on Thursday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the its office at 1000 W. Norfolk Ave. in Norfolk.
All city employees, county employees, elected officials, law enforcement, fire personnel and public health employees are invited to drop by and pick up their free ice cream. Coldwell Banker Dover Realtors wishes to express its gratitude for all the men and women who help make all of our lives better by devoting their days to a public service profession.
Duplicate bridge
Duplicate bridge will be Wednesday, May 5, at the Norfolk Country Club, 1700 N. Riverside Blvd., following a noon luncheon. The public is invited to bring partners. For more information, call 402-371-9576.
Parkinson’s group
The Northeast Nebraska Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Tuesday, May 4, at St. Paul Lutheran Church’s fellowship hall, 1100 Georgia Ave. in Norfolk, at 10 a.m.
This month’s topic will be “Relationship with Aging and Progressive Conditions: My Kids Never Listen to Me.” The guest speakers will be Hailey Hahn, occupational therapist, and Alicia Wagner, social worker from Behavioral Health Specialists.
Email lee.hahn@atipt.com or call 402-370-9651 for more information.