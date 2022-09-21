Norfolk has approved its capital improvement program, which includes about $24 million in street repairs over the next six years and capital purchases.
There are two parts to the city’s capital improvement program (CIP), which includes purchases over $50,000 for the next 10 years and the city’s one- and six-year street plan.
The CIP was approved following about a 40-minute public hearing during the Norfolk City Council meeting Monday.
Steven Rames, Norfolk public works director, presented the street plan, which includes a goal of improving the ranking of the condition of city streets. The city’s rankings are in the lower 50s, with a goal to get them to the lower 70s, he said.
The percent measurement is the percent of streets rated at least “good.” For a point of reference, the Nebraska Department of Transportation tries to keep the interstate in the 92% to 95% good, while most state highways are in the low 70s to the mid-80s.
A significant portion of the city’s funds for street repairs comes from the city’s highway allocation funds (CHAF), Rames said.
In a slide Rames presented to the council, 81% of the city’s funds in the six-year plan come from CHAF, which is primarily a gas tax remitted back to cities. Other parts of the CHAF formula include population and miles of streets.
The other major revenue sources for the streets are the surface transportation program at 13% and motor vehicle fees at 6%.
Of the $24 million in the six-year plan, the largest amount — $6.1 million — is planned for street maintenance by contract.
And the projects the city has planned to be worked on are Eighth Street and Michigan Avenue, paving districts, First Street bridge at the North Fork, miscellaneous bridge improvements, Benjamin Avenue improvements, the First Street and Braasch Avenue intersection, micro-seal and armor coating, mill and overlay work, Prospect Avenue and Oak Street, planning for Victory Road and Benjamin Avenue, 25th Street north of Benjamin Avenue, street light upgrades and traffic signal improvements.
Rames, answering questions from the council and mayor, said not all the projects had been identified, such as some of the areas for mill and overlay work.
Rames said regardless if voters approve the half percent sales tax on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the street plan will remain as it is now. If voters do approve it, about $10 million to $12 million more will be spent on streets, with about $4.5 million targeted to improving intersections around the city.
The remaining sales tax funds will be used for mostly concrete repairs around Norfolk, he said.
Wrong priorities?
Jim McKenzie was the only person from the public to speak during the public hearing. McKenzie said the city’s entire street repair plan for residential areas is $1 million, and the city also plans to spend $750,000 on landscaping.
McKenzie said the city’s landscaping dollars could probably be used for street repairs. The city is spending money now on street repairs from bonded debt because it is spending money on “wants” instead of what it needs.
“We need to look much more closely at our budget expenditures and eliminate the fluff and focus on the reality of our real needs,” McKenzie said.
Mayor Josh Moenning disagreed. Moenning said this council has spent more on street repairs in the past few years than any council in a long time. The council recognized the backlog of needs and is using a combination of sources to pay for them, he said.
Moenning said, as Rames pointed out, the city would be spending about $14 million on street repairs in the next two years.
McKenzie said a lot of the funds being spent are bonded debt, though.
Moenning said a lot of those bonded funds are being spent on Benjamin Avenue widening and reconstruction — a project that had been “kicked down the road” for years. It only got more expensive over time, he said.
Capital improvements
Lyle Lutt, director of administrative services, presented the capital improvement program. Each spring, Lutt and a team of city officials get together and compile a list of all the city’s planned purchases in excess of $50,000 for the next 10 years.
“What you see here is very Cliff’s Notes version of what’s actually unfolded over the course of time,” Lutt told the council.
The proposed purchases also include a funding source, but it is difficult to predict the cost of some items, Lutt said.
The items were not mentioned specifically but include such things as ambulances, trucks and other equipment.
Moenning said the CIP acts as a guidepost to the working documents and the city budget, from which the long-term financial plans are determined.
The council voted 8-0 to approve the CIP following the public hearing.