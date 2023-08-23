Through its attorney, Mark Fitzgerald, the City of Norfolk has filed a motion to dismiss claims alleged in a lawsuit brought earlier this year by former League Associate of Risk Management (LARM) employee Randall Peters.
Peters, who was employed as a loss prevention specialist with LARM from 2018 to 2022, was fired from his job last fall. He alleges that his termination was the result of a letter to the editor published in the Daily News and that LARM executive director Dave Bos conspired with Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning and city administrator Andrew Colvin to get him fired. In his lawsuit, Peters alleges that he was wrongfully terminated and that his civil rights to free speech were violated by the officials.
City and LARM officials have vehemently denied any wrongdoing in the matter.
In a recent telephone interview, Fitzgerald said that while he could not discuss the specifics of the case, he could provide an overview of where the case stands today.
“The plaintiff filed an initial complaint, and the city filed a response denying those allegations. Then, there was a new complaint filed with additional allegations, and we have filed a motion to dismiss those claims. The judge has to rule on that filing.”
LARM has filed for an extension in the case, but all indications are that it intends to ask for a dismissal as well.
Fitzgerald said the case is moving through the judicial process and that he feels confident in his defense of the city, as well as Moenning and Colvin.
Speaking on behalf of Peters, attorney Kathleen Neary said she also has confidence in her client’s position and that she believes in the judicial process.
“I have 100% faith in the judge assigned in this case and that it will not be dismissed in its entirety,” Neary said. “Randy Peters has a very strong case, and we are working hard to prosecute it. I have every belief that the case will go to a jury.”
Neary added that while attorneys for both sides have been in communication, there has been no talk of a settlement between the parties. Neary said she intends to ask for both actual and punitive damages in the case.
Hearing the case is U.S. District Judge John Gerrard and, at this point, barring any settlement or dismissals, the case could go to trial in 2024.