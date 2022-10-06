There’s never a good time for fees for city services to go up, but it seems to make a bigger difference when residents are contending with high inflation.
That point was made Monday evening as the Norfolk City Council voted to increase a range of fees that were related to the passage of the city’s budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
After considerable discussion, the council did vote to delay the passage for a month to Nov. 1 but did increase rates.
The amount of the increases varies, but the increases are for ambulance, alarm, building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit fees; subdivision plat approval fees; garbage and trash fees; water, sewer, stormwater and wastewater rates and fees; zoning district map and conditional use permit fees; and overnight camping fees, and also including a fee for miscellaneous recreational programs.
The ordinance to raise fees was approved on all three readings after it was tabled last month. Councilman Shane Clausen cast the dissenting vote on all three readings. All council members voted in favor of delaying a month the effective date of the ordinance to Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Clausen said he deals with a lot of permits in his building work, and it helps to know ahead of time when fees are going up. With the economy now, things are getting tougher for a lot of people, he said.
Clausen initially had requested to delay the increase for six weeks.
Mayor Josh Moenning said Clausen does bring up some good points, so there is nothing that would stop the council from delaying its implementation.
The ordinance had been considered in September but was delayed until Monday because there were unknowns with the recreational fees with the costs for some of the teams to use the city’s athletic fields. Because there already had been two weeks where it was delayed and would be delayed a month, the council didn’t want to delay it more to create revenue issues with the budget.
Randy Gates, Norfolk finance officer, said the fees generate about $2.6 million of the budget, not including the utility fees.
Andy Colvin, city administrator, said representatives of the various departments were available if anyone had any questions.
Water and sewer rates — one change that affects most people — increase 3.5% to help offset the increase in administrative fees and materials.
Councilman Kory Hildebrand said he had been contacted by a garbage hauler who wanted more information on why fees were going up at the city’s transfer station.
The disposal fee will have a 13.7% increase to $78.80 per ton. That includes a $24 pass through of the landfill gate fee and the other $54.80 per ton that covers the operating and capital outlay of the Solid Waste Management Fund.
City officials said at this time, there is not a planned increase at the landfill for its tipping fee. Norfolk is part of the Northeast Nebraska Solid Waste Coalition that operates a landfill north of Clarkson. The $24 per ton fee is set by a governing body of cities and counties.
Steven Rames, public works director, said there had been a couple of significant cost increases over the past three years at the Norfolk transfer station. The increases are related to the capital improvement project there, he said.
Rames said the landfill tipping fee has been stable for a few years, but it is not known how long it will be able to remain at that level. There is considerable fluctuation on tonnage, he said.
Hildebrand said the individual who contacted him wanted to know if the fee was affecting everyone, including those who come to the transfer station to dump their own trash.
Rames said individuals who bring in their own trash in a pickup are charged a minimum fee that is not being increased at this time.
Rob Merrill, council president, asked if any of the work at the transfer station addressed safety issues that had been discussed.
Rames said it does in part, including paving, signs directing people where they need to go and more focus on those who are doing the actual dumping on the tipping floor.
Merrill also asked if the city was installing electric eyes or cameras to monitor activity at the tipping floor.
Rames said the number of cameras is now 18, which helps the city determine what happened if there is an event and enables the city to respond accordingly.
Council members questioned why the city was including all the rate increases together when it involves seven different departments.
Colvin said he doesn’t have a reason outside of that’s how it always has been done.
In addition, the fee increases were built into the budget, especially water and sewer, so it could be looked at to be changed in the future, he said.
Another fee that has previously been discussed by the council is the alarm fee change and changing the false alarm fee structure for people and businesses who have their property secured. The city had been attempting to get property owners to obtain an alarm permit, which is free.
The new structure will separate out false alarm fees for those who obtain an alarm permit and for those who refuse to do so. The Norfolk Police Division manages alarm permits and night call information on all alarms in the city.
Those who get permits receive six false alarm responses without cost. After six false alarms, the fee structure applies.