The city is teaming with other local supporters to make critically needed improvements to the facilities at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk. Through a unanimous motion during Monday night’s city council meeting, council members authorized city officials to request and review qualifications from design-build construction businesses that might be able to handle the park project.
The $1.6 million improvement project will include home and away locker rooms, one set of restrooms, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) parking and sidewalks, landscape and irrigation and, if the budget allows, a batting cage and umpire changing room.
The project is aimed to improve the city's softball facilities, which have been in need of renovation and update for many years. Now, there is no changing or dressing area for softball teams that visit the park.
Thanks to $400,000 donations each from Norfolk Public Schools and Northeast Community College, as well as a $690,000 gift from the Jack Kohler family, the project can be completed with minimal cost to the city.
Upon completion, the updated facilities will be called the Kohler Softball Complex, according to city parks director Nate Powell.
“This is a win for girls sports in Norfolk,” Powell said. “It’s overdue and needed. We’ve put a lot of investment into the baseball facilities. It would be nice to do it for the fast-pitch (softball) as well.”
Originally, many of these improvements were to have been paid for through an Election Day sales tax initiative last fall. When voters rejected the tax, though, city officials were left scrambling to find new ways to pay for the facility upgrades.