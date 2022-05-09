While Benjamin Avenue’s reconstruction and widening has received considerable media attention and has inconvenienced travelers in northern Norfolk, it is hardly the only street project being completed this year in the city.
During a work session last week, the Norfolk City Council received an update on street projects that the city is working on this year.
Steve Rames, Norfolk public works director, and Will Elwell, the city’s street manager, provided the update.
— Sherwood Road overlay: Madison County is the lead agency for the project and is responsible for the creation of plans and contracts for designing and reconstruction. The city and county are sharing the costs based upon the portions that are in the city and the city’s jurisdiction. Western Engineering is the contractor, with the city’s cost expected to be about $325,000. Each entity has about a mile.
— Monroe Avenue: The portion going to the transfer station is completed.
— Highway 275 recreational trail: Work is expected to begin soon, with some permits to be signed off on before work can start.
— Michigan Avenue project: Design has been completed, with the project expected to be bid in June or July. The work will be completed in 2023.
— First Street and Braasch Avenue: Was pushed back, with work at the earliest starting in October. River restoration work, however, likely will begin in August. The bridge removal likely will take six or seven months, possibly starting in November.
— Benjamin Avenue: Two years, with work started and being coordinated with businesses and schools. Completion expected mid-summer 2023.
— East Benjamin Avenue recreational trail: Madison County and the Nebraska Department of Transportation have an agreement, with the county transferring the agreement to the city. The county provided most of the grading for the work when East Benjamin Avenue was widened by the county. The city also will do storm sewer work with the trail. Depending on the contractor’s schedule when it is bid this month, it could be completed as soon as this summer.
Some smaller street projects were discussed, including around Bel Air Road and 18th Street to the cemetery and a possible new street or streets in the Medelmans subdivision.
Rames said the city continues to get calls on work that needs to get done. City staff also will look at preparing to bid out the 2022-23 work, including $750,000 to $1 million worth of work.
The city also would like to annually spend about $250,000 on crack and chip sealing to prevent areas from getting worse.
Mayor Josh Moenning asked if the city has a scoring operation on where to conduct street repairs.
Rames said the city would go out and check the areas when citizens complain.
“Unfortunately, it’s not difficult to find distress in the system,” he said. “We’re trying to do with the logic of the ‘worst first.’ ”
The difficulty with taking such an approach is that some areas that would cost less dollars per square foot or line mile get pushed back. Then they deteriorate further and become more costly.
City staff said the city always tries to balance the requests with funds available.