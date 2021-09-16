The City of Norfolk has released an updated schedule on mill and overlay construction scheduled to begin on Thursday, Sept. 16, on various city streets. It is expected that all areas will be completed in about four weeks, according to a press release.
The city is working with a contractor to develop a detailed schedule for the work. City staff will deliver detailed information to businesses and residents along each of the overlay areas as the project unfolds. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling these areas.
Milling and overlay work will take place on:
— Norfolk Avenue from Cottonwood Street to east of flood control: This portion of the project is expected to take about a week, the city said. Milling will begin Thursday, Sept. 16, and take approximately two to three days. Overlay is expected to begin the following week and will take another two to three days. Two-way traffic will remain during the construction process; however, four lanes of traffic will be reduced down to two lanes until construction is complete.
— North First Street from Benjamin Avenue to flood control: Milling will begin on Monday, Sept. 20, and is expected to take two to three days. Traffic will be reduced to one lane at times. The roadway will then be opened up to two-way traffic until the contractor comes back the first part of October to lay new asphalt, which is also expected to take up to three days. At that time, traffic will be reduced to one lane again until work is completed.
— 37th Street from Highway 275 to 300 feet north of the intersection of Prospect Avenue and 37th Street: Contractors will begin patching in this area on Monday, Sept. 20, the city said. Traffic will be reduced to one lane at times. The roadway will then be opened up to two-way traffic until the contractor returns in early October to lay new asphalt, which is expected to take up to three days. At that time, traffic will be reduced to one lane again until work is completed.
— Seventh Street from Madison Avenue to Prospect Avenue: Beginning Monday, Sept. 27, workers will be patching and then milling this area, which is expected to take up to three days. The asphalt overlay will follow and is expected to take another two to three days. Traffic will be reduced to one lane at times.
— Norfolk Avenue from Seventh Street to First Street: Milling and overlay will begin on Monday, Sept. 27. Construction on this section is expected to last about a week. During construction, no parking will be allowed on Norfolk Avenue, the city said, but traffic will remain open with one lane in each direction.
A number of the construction projects will be completed during overnight hours. Those projects include:
— Norfolk Avenue east of 27th Street: Patching will begin on Monday, Sept. 27. Traffic will be reduced to one lane at times.
— Highway 81 both directions from Highway 275: Workers will be milling this portion of roadway followed by asphalt overlay, which should take about a week. Traffic will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes during construction.
— Intersection of Highway 81 and Pasewalk Avenue: Workers will be patching this portion of roadway, which should take about two to three days. Traffic will be reduced to one lane during construction.
— Michigan Avenue from 13th Street to Glenn Street: Beginning Monday, Oct. 4, the contractor will be laying asphalt overlay. This portion of roadway will be closed on the night construction takes place.