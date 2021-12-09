As Norfolk sits in the pathway of a looming winter storm, the city has released its plans for when winter weather wreaks havoc.
The City of Norfolk Street Division released its 2021 snow and ice plan at the Norfolk City Council meeting this week, as well as new snow emergency routes.
Norfolk’s street crews plow 489 lane miles of streets and alleys and 75 lane miles of emergency routes, the city said in a press release. The city's snow removal preparation details the plan to issue a snow emergency when lots of snow has been forecast or already has fallen.
The city hopes that snow emergency declarations will send the message to drivers to park on the even side of the street or remove their vehicle from the roadway altogether. Streets can’t be adequately cleared by the city when vehicles are parked on both sides of the street, the city said.
The snow emergency will be announced on local media and posted on the city’s social media accounts. The declaration means that all residents need to park their vehicles on the even-numbered side of the street so that more of the street can be cleared. There are also emergency snow routes where no vehicles are allowed to park on either side of the street.
These routes are designed so that the traveling public will not have to travel more than six blocks to have a plowed road, the city said. It also will enable police and fire vehicles to have clear access to all locations within three blocks of any home in Norfolk. The first routes in the city to be cleared will be the designated snow emergency routes.
When large amounts of snow are forecast, the street division will operate with enhanced snow removal operations. An “A” shift will operate from 2 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and a “B” shift will operate from 3:30 p.m. to 2 a.m, with eight additional plow operators.
Residents may call 402-844-2299 to know when a snow emergency is in effect. To receive all emergency text alerts from the City of Norfolk, residents also may sign up at https://norfolkne.gov/pay-and-apply/sign-up-for/emergency-alerts.html or by texting norfolkalerts to 74121.