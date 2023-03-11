This week, the mayor and Norfolk City Council held a daylong work session retreat at the Norfolk Public Library that was open to the public, with about 30 people attending the session, including all council members, the mayor, city staff and citizens.
Work sessions, such as the one Thursday, create opportunities for council members and staff to discuss critical issues facing the city and to identify initiatives that may provide solutions to those issues. The sessions also give citizens the opportunity to interact with council members and city staff and to ask questions that may be important to them.
Meeting attendees addressed a full agenda that included a financial review from finance director Randy Gates, a review of council goals and objectives and an in-depth discussion of economic development plans in the city, among other items. The following is a recap of some of the important topics that were discussed during the session.
Rocky start
To start the meeting, outspoken city administration critic Jim McKenzie addressed the mayor and council, saying that he believed that the meeting was in violation of the Nebraska Open Meetings Act.
“The meeting was not properly noticed and contains an illegal item,” he said.
McKenzie said the manner in which notice of the meeting was made public and the lack of an agenda with the meeting notification violated state law. He added that he believed the council was intentionally trying to prevent members of the public from attending the meeting.
“I had heard this meeting was originally intended to be held in Ponca,” McKenzie said. “When I heard about this, I contacted councilman (Shane) Clausen, and the meeting was subsequently moved back to Norfolk.”
Finally, McKenzie said the agenda contained a line item that would allow for an open comment period for council members to discuss a variety of issues.
“This is not legal. You must include all topics to be discussed in the agenda,” McKenzie said.
In response, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said city officials had followed the same protocol for planning and giving notice of the work session as had been followed for similar sessions for many years, and that there had never been any complaints before.
“I would note that this work session council retreat of the Norfolk City Council, for as long as I’ve been involved in the city, has been happening for a long time. Historically, this has happened out of town with public notice,” Moenning said. “I guess I’d invite our clerk and attorney to comment on the public notice process on this and how it’s changed over the years. I don't think it has.”
City clerk Brianna Duerst said the process hadn’t changed and that she follows the same process for providing public notice as has been followed for many years.
City attorney Danielle Myers-Noelle echoed Duerst’s comments.
“We stuck with what we’ve done in the past as far as notice. The agenda items change; we’re not asking the council to make any final decisions,” Myers-Noelle said. “As far as I’m concerned, I’m comfortable with moving forward.”
With confirmation from the city clerk and attorney, Moenning moved the meeting ahead.
“Based on that, we’re going to move forward. Obviously there’s members of the public here, so somehow they found out about it, as did the Norfolk Daily News in publishing a story about it.”
Norfolk Senior Center
One of the first items addressed was the Norfolk Senior Center. Speaking on behalf of the center was Norfolkan Kay Francavilla, who sits on the center’s board.
“Since I’ve been here, it’s kind of surprised me how youth-centered the city has become. ... I will tell you that the senior center is so vital for our community,” Francavilla said. “The seniors count on it, not only for activities or socialization ... but obviously the Meals on Wheels program is run from there, and that is so vital to our community.”
Francavilla said she is concerned that the generations of people who built Norfolk are being forgotten.
“We built this town. My grandpa was here. My dad was here, and my mom. (They) built a successful business. I then come back and feel like I’m some forgotten citizen.”
Francavilla said the center is losing about $18,000 per month and that the Meal on Wheels programs and even the center itself are in danger of closing. She asked that the council consider providing funding to help the center stay on its feet.
In their discussions, council members agreed that the center is a critical need in the community and that providing funding to the center is definitely on the table for discussion. Mayor Moenning said the city gave the center about $50,000 back in 2021 and that he is interested in understanding more about the center’s operation and considering a longer-term plan for promoting the center’s stability.
Housing shortage
Also addressed by the council was a shortage of housing in the city. Moenning said that since 2017, around 1,000 new housing units have been built in the city and there are 200 more proposed through development projects.
Still, council members agreed that the need for additional housing in the community still exists.
“The thing I think we should look into would be what it takes to start revitalizing or to entice people to revitalize whole neighborhoods,” said Clausen, who is the council president.
City administrator Andrew Colvin said that through programs like micro-TIF, property owners can get incentives for building new housing or renovating existing properties.
Colvin said neighborhood revitalization and new development have been major priorities for the city for many years, and that they will continue to be.
City improvements
As has been a key topic of conversation for many months in the community, council members again discussed how best to address the issues of maintaining city streets as well as funding major renovations to police department facilities.
In additional to the ongoing street projects on First Street and Benjamin Avenue, city officials have said they need about $1.5 million per year over the next five to seven years to address basic street maintenance and repairs. Additionally, between $8.5 million and $10 million is needed for the police improvements. In a recent city survey, Norfolkans ranked street repairs and police renovations among their top priorities.
Clausen said he believes there is a way that by using sales tax surplus funds, funds from cash reserves and a portion of the city’s remaining ARPA funds and that as much as $5 million could be raised quickly to advance these projects.
Other critical issues addressed during the work session were economic development, parks and recreation initiatives, public works and achieving greater engagement by members of the community.
City officials said typically they have one such work session retreat annually, although there may be other scaled-back session as the council addresses its annual budget later in the summer.