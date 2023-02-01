Ward 3 in Norfolk has a new city councilman.
At Wednesday evening’s special council session, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning appointed Justin Snorton to fill the open seat vacated by Gary Jackson, who resigned for health reasons in January.
Snorton is a longtime Norfolk resident and works as a senior manager at Tyson Foods Inc. He also has been active in community sports and civic programs.
In a statement following the meeting, Moenning said he was impressed with each of the applicants for the position.
“First of all, I want to say that I was really pleased with the quality of all the candidates that applied. I really appreciate the fact that they were willing to step up and put their name in the hat,” Moenning said. “Any of the three would have served really well. They were all impressive in their own ways.”
Through the intensive interview process, however, Snorton emerged as the clear choice for the Ward 3 seat, Moenning said.
“Justin brings a compelling story to the council, I think. He’s not from here, but he came to Norfolk, and he’s stayed because he’s embraced the opportunities that have been presented to him here,” Moenning said.
Moenning said Snorton’s interest in being part of the continued growth and creating opportunities for all people in the community was one of the deciding factors.
“I think he brings a great life perspective. He’s got a great business background with a large local employer, and he’s been very involved in the community.”
Others who applied for the open seat were Kayla Ramsey and Jeff Jensen.
After initially moving to Norfolk in 2002, Snorton received a promotion with Tyson and was relocated to Arkansas in 2005. Just two years later, however, he had the opportunity to move back to the community and he’s been at home here since then.
“When I moved here, this community embraced me, and it immediately felt like home to me. They have always embraced me across the board, and I was happy to come back and be a part of it.”
Snorton said that as he has become more involved in the community, he has been inspired by the work ethic of Norfolkans and how they cared, not only for their own families, but for their fellow citizens as well.
“I got so much help from the community and from the people that I work with. People were willing to give me a chance here even when they didn’t know me, and I wasn’t a native of Nebraska.”
In addition to his responsibilities at Tyson, Snorton also works with a property management company.
Snorton said he does not have a set agenda in his new role, but he intends to take the necessary time to learn about the issues and to do his best to be an effective representative of his constituents in Ward 3.
All council members were present, with the exception of Kory Hildebrand, and voted unanimously to accept Snorton’s appointment.