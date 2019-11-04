City council chambers NDN
The Norfolk city council dealt with a wide array of topics at its regular meeting Monday night, from snow removal to flood repairs to new development.

The council heard snow removal plans from Mark Miller, the city street supervisor. There weren't any significant changes from last year, as the city plans to continue the "enhanced snow operations" first implemented last winter.

The enhanced operations put in a place two shifts of nearly continuously working crews to help keep streets as clear as possible in the event of large snowfalls.

The city also has a growing list of streets that cannot be salted, as salt can damage newer roads. Those streets, mainly in newly developing areas, may be more slick than roads that receive salt.

The council also passed an ordinance limiting heavy truck traffic on Norfolk Avenue between Highway 275 and 13th Street, heard from Al Rajaee about a new car dealership and passed a contract for construction that may eventually receive funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the wake of flooding this spring.

