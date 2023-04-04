In a unanimous vote on Monday night, the Norfolk City Council voted to pass city ordinance No. 5830 which will establish a parks and recreation advisory board.

Parks director Nate Powell has advocated for establishment of the board, saying it’s important for determining priorities for his department and for getting citizen input on issues related to parks and recreational facilities in the city.

The 12-member board will address issues facing the parks department and make recommendations to the city council as to how it should proceed with policy decisions. Per the ordinance, at least one member of the city council will sit on the board, and no more than three seats may be occupied by representatives of sports organizations.

Lyle Lutt, city administrative services director, also addressed the council and encouraged citizens to apply for a seat on the newly established board. Lutt said a board application may be found on the city’s website and that board appointments are made by the mayor.

Tags

In other news

New images from inside Fukushima reactor spark safety worry

New images from inside Fukushima reactor spark safety worry

TOKYO (AP) — Images captured by a robotic probe inside one of the three melted reactors at Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant showed exposed steel bars in the main supporting structure and parts of its thick external concrete wall missing, triggering concerns about its earthquake …

32 dead as tornadoes torment from Arkansas to Delaware

32 dead as tornadoes torment from Arkansas to Delaware

WYNNE, Ark. (AP) — Residents across a wide swath of the U.S. raced Sunday to assess the destruction from fierce storms that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes from the South and the Midwest into the Northeast, killing at least 32 people.

Norfolk City Council meeting recap

Norfolk City Council meeting recap

Approximately two dozen citizens and city staff were on hand with all council members for Monday night’s Norfolk City Council meeting. The meeting lasted just over an hour and addressed several issues pending before council members. A recap of the meeting is below.