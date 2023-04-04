In a unanimous vote on Monday night, the Norfolk City Council voted to pass city ordinance No. 5830 which will establish a parks and recreation advisory board.
Parks director Nate Powell has advocated for establishment of the board, saying it’s important for determining priorities for his department and for getting citizen input on issues related to parks and recreational facilities in the city.
The 12-member board will address issues facing the parks department and make recommendations to the city council as to how it should proceed with policy decisions. Per the ordinance, at least one member of the city council will sit on the board, and no more than three seats may be occupied by representatives of sports organizations.
Lyle Lutt, city administrative services director, also addressed the council and encouraged citizens to apply for a seat on the newly established board. Lutt said a board application may be found on the city’s website and that board appointments are made by the mayor.