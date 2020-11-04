Two newcomers have won two open seats on the Norfolk City Council.
Kory Hildebrand has defeated Juan Sandoval 1,427 votes to 831 votes, and Frank Arens has defeated Carl Weiland by a margin of 2,200 to 848.
Hildebrand said he is grateful for the support from the community and everyone who chose to cast a ballot.
“This is a benefit of living in a free country; we get to decide who we think is the best to represent us,” he said. “I thank everyone who has supported me through the primary and general election by casting a vote for me.”
Hildebrand said he is excited to join what he said is a strong council made up of like-minded leaders who have helped the city progress in recent years.
“This is a very strong council that’s been proactive about things like housing, infrastructure and recreation,” he said. “I want to do my part in making this city better for my kids and the next generation.”
Hildebrand said he has learned from the campaign to listen to what challenges people from across the community are facing and take time to find the best solution.
He also said that many people did a good job making the election run smoothly in Norfolk during a strange year.
“I want to give credit to the poll workers,” Hildebrand said. “There are a lot of people behind the scenes who made this all happen, and I appreciate all they do.”
Hildebrand said he also was thankful for his opponent, saying that Sandoval is invested in Norfolk’s future and that he couldn’t have asked for a better opponent.
Sandoval said even though he didn’t win, he was happy with the result and will continue to work for Norfolkans.
“I got a lot of support from a lot of people in this campaign,” he said. “I’m grateful for all of them. And I think it’s good that there will be some new members on the council.”
Sandoval said he would continue to help businesses in Norfolk through his job and that he wants to be a resource for the mayor and council members.
“I hope the information I’ve learned in this campaign can be shared with the citizens and city officials,” he said. “I think we’ve got a lot of good city officials right now.”
Sandoval said he was unsure about running for office in the future but did say that he wants the Latino community in Norfolk to have more representation, which he could accomplish.
Ultimately, Sandoval said he thought he ran a good campaign and was happy that many people got out to vote.
“I felt like this year was a good opportunity,” he said. “It was a lot of work, and I did most of the work myself. But I’m happy with the result.”
Arens said he is grateful to all of those who supported and voted for him in the primary and general election.
“I’m grateful for the support of Ward 2, and I’m honored to represent them,” Arens said. “I’m excited to get started.”
Arens said his focus as a member of the council would be to retain both businesses and people.
“We have to grow Norfolk and get people to come here and stay here,” he said.
He said having a balanced budget and maintaining the safety of the community also would be among his priorities.
Arens said he was happy with the turnout and that Norfolkans took pride in being able to vote.
Finally, Arens said he would remain open to the citizens of his ward.
“Anyone with any ideas or concerns should contact me,” he said. “I want to hear from them.”
Weiland was unable to be reached Wednesday morning.