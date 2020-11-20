The Norfolk City Council will discuss enforcing an ordinance to require the use of face masks at a special meeting on Monday.
The meeting will be at noon on Monday, Nov. 23.
If passed, the ordinance will require people age 5 or older to wear a face covering at any indoor premises that are open to the public. An exception is made for when a person can maintain 6 feet of social distance from anyone who’s not a member of his or her household.
There are a number of other exceptions to the proposed ordinance. These include:
— Individuals seeking services from federal, state or county services.
— While eating or while sitting at a bar or restaurant.
— Employees at a workplace when wearing a face covering would create a safety hazard.
— People officiating at religious services.
— People who are alone in an office, room or vehicle.
— People at workstation with a plexiglass barrier around it.
— When communicating with someone who is deaf, hard of hearing or has a mental or physical health condition that makes communication with a mask difficult.
— While swimming or showering.
— While exercising at a gym or similar facility.
— Public safety workers engaged in a public safety role.
— Participants in a sporting event, but only while playing.
Mayor Josh Moenning called the special city council meeting in a memo to the council members dated for Thursday.