The Norfolk city council took a step forward Monday night to completing some downtown area projects.

The council approved the final plans for River Point Square on Third St. and Norfolk Ave. Now, the project is open for bidding.

The project has seen some delays after flooding caused a lack of bids and what bids were received were well over budget. City engineer Steve Rames said the project should attract more bids that are within the expected budget this summer.

The council also voted to accept a $30,000 grant from the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District to help finance the park.

The council also approved a cost increase in a contract with JEO Consulting for the Johnson Park project near downtown.

