The city council tabled a vote on a new redevelopment area, which includes a lot owned by Ho-Chunk, Inc. after hearing a number of concerns at Monday night’s meeting.
During the hour-long public hearing, the council heard concerns from a several different people related the the proposed West Highway 275 Phase II redevelopment area.
Most of the concerns related to speculation that Ho-Chunk plans to build a casino on its lot.
The council was only considering whether or not to blight the area, though.
“This, in and of itself, if the first step toward development,” said City Administrator Andy Colvin. “It, by itself, doesn’t really do anything.”
If the city council votes to blight the area, then redevelopers could apply for tax increment financing for projects within the area. TIF allows the redeveloper to use the property tax increases resulting from the redevelopment to repay their investment.
This possibility fueled many of the concerns expressed in the public hearing.
“I’m not opposed to some blighted designation along Highway 275,” said John Dinkel.
His issue is that the Ho-Chunk lot was included in the redevelopment area.
“That parcel happens to be the north property line of what Ho-Chunk just bought,” Dinkel said. “It seems to be a little bit of a coincidence that the line matches what they just bought.”
Dinkel also said the location would be a bad location for a casino, since it abuts a residential area. Dinkel asked that the council table the vote and look for a better location.
“Surely there’s a less controversial place out along the highway somewhere,” he said.
Mayor Josh Moenning said the council was not currently discussing or voting on any possible casino or other type of development.
“Tonight, what is in front of us is the blight study. We’ve, as a city, not received any application of any kind from any entity relative to redevelopment of that property, whether through a TIF application, or a zoning change request or anything else,” Moenning said. “It is speculation, and we have a process that was initiated in early March. I understand the property transaction happened in late April.”
Councilman Corey Granquist said removing Ho-Chunk’s lot from the redevelopment area wouldn’t necessarily stop a casino from being developed there.
“By every stretch of the imagination, that still wouldn’t necessarily stop a casino. It would stop the ability for TIF in that area,” he said. “If (a casino) would happen to come, they’d have to apply for rezoning anyway. I don’t know that by changing that, it would really affect what a possible builder would do.”
Before a casino could be built on that lot, it would need to be rezoned. During the rezoning process, property owners within 300 feet of the property are informed and a public hearing is held. The rezoning would then need to be approved by both the planning commission and city council.
The impact the area would have on property taxes was another concern the council heard.
“I know the city, from a TIF standpoint, does not necessarily need property tax to support the revenue stream that they use to operate on a day to day basis because they have a lot of sales tax revenue. But there is significantly larger groups that are dependent on property tax,” said Mark Hall, who is chairmen of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors.
“Those folks would likely not receive funds for ten years. The city may be able to weather without property tax revenue, other entities may not,” he said.
Moenning clarified that property taxes are still paid.
“If TIF is initiated on a property, it doesn’t mean that property taxes aren’t paid,” he said. “The basis of the property tax is still paid during that period.”
Dinkel, Hall and others said that the area is mostly agricultural, and not in need of redevelopment.
But, Moenning said, projects have already been completed on property in other redevelopment areas that were mostly agriculture before being blighted.
“It has been used in recent years for developments like Fountain Point, Bradford Business Park and almost any housing development that you’re seeing in construction around Norfolk right now, which was bare ground,” he said. “Communities like ours and rural communities are using one of the few incentive tools that are available to us to help grow the community.”
Councilman Gorey Granquist made a motion to table the vote. The vote was only to determine whether or not to blight the area, but Granquist said he thought it was best to consider further given that there were so many concerns and that Councilman Shane Clausen was absent.
“I think it’s best we have a full council here,” he said. “There’s no rush in passing this today. Let’s at least think it over a little bit and then have the full council here to vote on this.”
Granquist’s motion to table the vote passed 6-1 with Councilman Rob Merrill opposed.