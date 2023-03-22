What began as discussions at a public safety subcommittee meeting in September was passed as city Ordinance No. 5821 on Monday night, allowing for the use of golf cars (carts) inside Norfolk city limits.
Several stipulations will apply not only to the vehicles themselves, but also to where and how they can be used in the city.
According to the ordinance, golf cars are defined as “... a vehicle that has at least four wheels, has a maximum level ground speed of less than 20 miles per hour, has a maximum payload capacity of 1,200 pounds, has a maximum gross vehicle weight of 2,500 pounds, has a maximum passenger capacity of not more than four persons ...”
Additionally, these vehicles are to have been designed for use on a golf course, or for other recreational use; however, they are being operated outside of those parameters, according to the ordinance.
The cars may be operated on streets or highways, excluding state highways, in the city under the following guidelines:
— They may operate only on streets with a posted speed limit of 25 miles per hour or less.
— Operation can occur between the hours of sunrise and sunset.
— They may operate at speeds of 20 miles per hour or less.
— No more than four passengers may occupy the vehicle.
— All passengers are required to wear safety belts, and vehicles are required to have working head and tail lights, which will be illuminated while in use.
— The vehicle will have a valid registration plate and decal as issued by the Norfolk Police Division.
Furthermore, vehicle drivers will be at least 18 years of age, will posses a valid Nebraska driver’s license and will maintain liability insurance coverage.
The ordinance itself enacts Article 24, Chapter XII of the official city code.
During discussions at council meetings preceding voting at the first and second ordinance readings, council members questioned the safety of the cars and their operation in the community, prompting the language of the ordinance to include the above stipulations.
The ordinance points out that violators to the above restrictions face ticketing and fines of $250 to $500, depending on the nature and frequency of the offense.
According to a press release issued by Don Miller, the city police chief, on Tuesday morning, all golf cars must meet the equipment requirements as prescribed in the ordinance, and they must be inspected by Norfolk police before registration being issued.
The release said that because of the need to train and prepare for the carts on city streets, no inspections will occur and no registrations will be issued before mid-April. For more information, contact the Norfolk Police Division at 402-644-8700.
In voting on the issue, all council members voted to approve the ordinance, with the exception of Ward 3 councilman Justin Snorton, who was opposed.