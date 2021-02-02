The Norfolk City Council passed an ordinance to allow drive-in and drive-thru restaurants in the downtown on conditional-use permits.
At a public hearing over the ordinance at Monday night’s meeting, Valerie Grimes, the city’s planning and development director provided background information for the council.
“The proposed amendment to the land use matrix adds the restaurant drive-ins, drive-thrus through C2 to C2-A, that is the downtown district,” Grimes said.
The land use matrix shows what types of businesses are permitted, either conditionally or in all cases, in each district, Grimes said.
“Currently, drive-thrus are not permitted at all in the downtown district, usually because we don’t have a lot of space,” she said. “But there is one location where this might be a possibility.”
Grimes said a member of the community approached the planning commission chairman about the possibility of a drive-thru in the downtown and that this is the origin of the ordinance.
Some concerns were brought up by the council.
“Is this going to make an issue down the road with other people wanting to have a drive-thru?” council member Gary L. Jackson asked.
“There aren’t many places in downtown where this would even be possible, just because most of the buildings go from property line to property line,” Grimes said. “So there wouldn’t be many opportunities to ask for this normally.”
Drive-thrus would be allowed only by conditional-use permits, so the planning commission would look at each application on a case-by-case basis, Grimes said.
“I think the planning commission would probably view a McDonald’s drive-thru differently than say perhaps a coffee stand,” Mayor Josh Moenning said.
The ordinance passed 6-1, with council member Kory Hildebrand voting against.
The ordinance also moved the land use matrix from chapter 27, article 14 of the city code to chapter 27, article 15.
“We’re moving the section from article 14 to article 15 just because we are running out of some sections of code as we revise the zoning code,” Grimes said. “So this just gives us some more sections that we can work with.”