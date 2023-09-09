City council microphone and voting system being replaced

The Norfolk City Council chambers will be seeing upgrades soon after the approval of the purchase of a new microphone system and voting display board. In a unanimous vote, council members authorized the $52,438 expenditure from Bizco.
As city information technology manager Brad Anderson explained, the needed upgrades come as the result of recent problems with the dated system.
“As you know, we’ve had quite a few issues recently, with the microphones, cabling issues and static feedback in the microphones,” Anderson said.
Anderson said the new system would be digital and managed by a software package that would make the system more reliable. He added that the current video recording system would remain intact and that the new microphones would integrate with it.
Online streaming sound quality also should be improved once the new system is installed.
Anderson said that while he wasn’t sure of the exact age, the current system was at least 20 years old and the upgrade was long overdue.