With the help of teammates from the Norfolk Public Schools and Northeast Community College, diamonds around Norfolk will see upgrades this year.
The Norfolk City Council on Monday awarded contracts to Elkhorn Paving Construction Co. for the Ta-Ha-Zouka softball fields ADA concrete pavement project. The contract is for $169,011, with the Norfolk Public Schools picking up half the costs, paying up to $100,000.
Norfolk High School plays softball games on the fields.
Also, the council awarded a contract to Mid-America Golf and Landscape, through Sourcewell, for infield artificial turf at Veterans Memorial baseball field in the amount of $520,064.
Northeast Community College, which also plays on the field, will pay for $100,000 of the artificial turf infield.
Nate Powell, Norfolk’s parks and recreation director, said the paving for the softball fields will be the spectators sections around fields 1, 2 and 3 and around the concessions. It will allow everyone to get around easier, making the areas more handicapped accessible.
The bleachers will be pulled out and the concrete placed under it.
Powell said there also may be landscaping involved in the project. The timeline calls for the work to be completed by Monday, Aug. 1, in time for the Norfolk Public Schools to play.
Council member Corey Granquist said the improvements are needed, with the city discussing this previously. He also expressed appreciation to the public schools for partnering with the city.
The contract for the infield artificial turf is part of other improvements scheduled to be completed at the baseball field.
Powell said the city would pay for the improvements by using $250,000 of CARES Act funds, $75,000 in council priority funds, $100,000 in the occupational tax and $100,000 from Northeast Community College.
Powell said home plate would be moved back 12 feet, with the foul poles moved out. Dugouts will be expanded, and the bullpens also will be expanded a bit.
Brock Wilson of Mid-America Golf & Landscape also answered questions. Wilson said his company had completed similar infield work at the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and many high schools, among others. Already this year, the business has completed about 30 to 40 baseball infields.
The artificial field will allow play to occur quicker in rain or wet weather. It also will not damage the field by playing on it when it is wet, which can happen on grass and dirt infields.
The work is scheduled to be completed sometime between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15. It should take about nine to 12 weeks to complete.
There will need to be a drainage system built under the artificial turf, with the turf having an eight-year warranty. The city should probably plan on replacing the turf after 10 years, although some fields have lasted 14 years — depending on use and maintenance, he said.
Unlike artificial football turf, which consists of a lot of crumb rubber, this surface will be about 70% sand and 30% rubber, Wilson said.
The idea is to try to create a true bounce and not have the baseball bounce higher when it hits the artificial surface.
“The more rubber you put in it, the higher the ball is going to bounce,” Wilson said.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday evening at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Council president Rob Merrill, Kory Hildebrand, Gary L. Jackson, Corey Granquist, Frank Arens, Andrew McCarthy, Thad Murren and Shane Clausen.
Council member absent: Mayor Josh Moenning.
Meeting lasted: Two hours, including a 5:15 p.m. meeting of the Community Development Agency.
Others in attendance: City staff, about 15; media representatives, three; and about 10 from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved the interlocal agreement between the City of Norfolk and Stanton County for the Norfolk Police Division to provide emergency dispatch services for Stanton County. Council member Andrew McCarthy abstained.
— Approved an agreement with Patti Podliska, doing business as Mid-America Working Terrier Association, allowing the use of the dog park and surrounding area located in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park to hold its Terrier Trials event from Thursday, June 23, through Sunday, June 26. Council member Andrew McCarthy abstained.
— Approved an agreement with the Downtown Norfolk Association allowing it to utilize Riverpoint Square and closed portions of the adjacent alley, South Third Street and Vehicle Parking District Lot F to host a farmers market in downtown Norfolk on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from May 21 to Oct. 29. Council member Andrew McCarthy abstained.
— Approved an agreement with RAR Enterprises to close a portion of Fourth Street between Norfolk Avenue and Madison Avenue to host an outdoor concert event that may include live music performances, the sale of alcohol and food vendors, on Saturday, June 4. Council member Andrew McCarthy abstained.
— Approved a special designated liquor license requested by RAR Enterprises, dba The Office Bar, to serve beer, wine and distilled spirits outside of 120 S. Fourth Street, from 4 p.m. to midnight for an outdoor concert on Saturday, June 4. Council member Andrew McCarthy abstained.
— Approved forwarding a letter of no recommendation to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission on the Class C (beer, wine, distilled spirits, on and off sale) liquor license application for NMN Express, dba Holiday Inn Express Norfolk, 920 S. 20th St., and the manager application of Margarita T. Younes-Holz. Council member Andrew McCarthy abstained.
— Approved a resolution declaring the city's official intent under Internal Revenue Code regulations to incur indebtedness, which includes reimbursement of expenditures for an ambulance and police building architecture fees. Council member Andrew McCarthy abstained.
— Approved having economic development staff to seek out and go forward with the purchase of a used vehicle for $35,000 as budgeted under the special revenue funds for purchases greater than $30,000. Council member Andrew McCarthy abstained.
— Approved all bills on file.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Heard council president Rob Merrill issue a proclamation that recognized Sunday, May 15, as "Law Enforcement Memorial Day" and Sunday, May 15, to Saturday, May 21, as "National Police Week."
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Conducted a public hearing for the board of equalization to hear and equalize special assessments for Sanitary Sewer Extension District 254 (Legacy Bend Fourth Addition) and then passed all three readings of a related ordinance. All voted in favor.
— Conducted a public hearing for the board of equalization to hear and equalize special assessments for Water Extension District 126 (Legacy Bend Fourth Addition) and then passed all three readings of a related ordinance. All voted in favor.
— Conducted a public hearing for the board of equalization to hear and equalize special assessments for Paving District 519 (Legacy Bend Fourth and Fifth Additions) and then passed all three readings of a related ordinance. All voted in favor.
— Conducted a public hearing for the board of equalization to hear and equalize special assessments for Water Extension District 124 (South Highway 81) and then passed all three readings of a related ordinance. Council member Thad Murren abstained on all three readings.
— Conducted a public hearing and then approved all three readings of an amendment to city code to include an exemption to the sidewalk requirements; and to amend sections for clarification and to provide for documentation when a previously waived requirement has been met.
— Conducted a public hearing to consider the first amendment to the redevelopment plan for the Medelmans Lake redevelopment area of the City of Norfolk and approved a related resolution.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Approved a resolution to remove the "no parking zone" located along the south side of Riverpoint Square at 301 W. Norfolk Ave. and reestablish the five parking stalls in that location.
— Approved an amendment to the engineering contract with JEO Consulting Group for the Norfolk First Street roadway and bridge project for an amount not to exceed $105,000.
— Approved the purchase of a second pull-behind attenuator, through a Minnesota state bid contract, from Warning Lites in the amount of $31,003 for use by the street division.
— Approved the purchase a Crafco Super Shot 125, through a Sourcewell contract, in the amount of $62,150 to replace the Stepp crack machine used by the street division.
— Approved awarding a contract to Elkhorn Paving Construction Co. for the Ta-Ha-Zouka softball fields ADA concrete pavement project for a total amount of $169,011.
— Approved a contract with Mid-America Golf and Landscape, through Sourcewell, for infield artificial turf at Veterans Memorial baseball field in the amount of $520,064.
— Approved an ordinance enacting sections of the official city code to provide for the levy of special assessments for constructing or extending the city's water system and sewer system and the method of calculation.