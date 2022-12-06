The Norfolk City Council bid farewell to a familiar face on Monday as council president Rob Merrill concluded his third and final term in office.
“I’d like to take a point of personal privilege here before we move on to the next item,” Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said, as he began impromptu remarks reflecting on Merrill’s service to the council and the city.
“Rob, I want to take this moment to thank you for your years of service to the City of Norfolk. I have very much enjoyed working with you.”
Moenning added that Merrill had seen significant change and progress in the city during his tenure.
“You have conducted yourself like a true statesman. Rob, (you are) someone who knows that leadership matters, and leadership is not always easy,” Moenning said.
At the conclusion of his remarks, Moenning presented Merrill with a plaque in recognition of his 12 years on the city council.
Merrill received a standing ovation from a room full of citizens, city employees and fellow council members.
With that, Merrill surrendered his seat on the council podium to newly elected Ward 3 councilman Justin Webb, who was elected to succeed Merrill in the November election.
Swearing-in
Also on the agenda for the Monday night council session was the swearing-in of both newly elected and reelected council members.
Other than the newly elected Webb, Corey Granquist, Shane Clausen and Andrew McCarthy were sworn in as incumbent council members.
Granquist and Clausen represent Wards 1 and 2, respectively. McCarthy narrowly won the Ward 4 seat in a mandatory vote recount against challenger Zach Steiner just last week.
County Court Judge Ross Stoffer of the 7th Judicial District of Nebraska was on hand to administer the oath of office for the councilmen.
“The oath you’re about to take is the same oath that you would take at about any level of government,” Stoffer began. He added that the oath itself mentioned no particular political party or affiliation but rather was an oath to uphold the constitution of the State of Nebraska and to represent all citizens thereof.
Members of the audience gave applause to the councilmen as they returned to their seats and the meeting continued.
New president
With the departure of Merrill, selecting a new council president was near the top of the priority list for Monday’s meeting.
“Item number eight on the agenda is the selection, by the council, of a new council president,” Moenning continued.
At the mayor’s urging, at least three council members nominated Shane Clausen as the next president. Clausen has served on council since 2010 and has represented Wards 2 and 4.
“Are you sure you guys thought this through?” Clausen quipped to a room full of laughter.
Hearing no other nominations, Moenning called for a vote on the election of Clausen as council president. All members in attendance voted in favor of Clausen. Councilman Gary Jackson did not attend the Monday meeting.