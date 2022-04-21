It appears to be a simple question, but one that could have some complex implications.
The Norfolk City Council conducted a working session Monday when representatives of the Norfolk Airport Authority and Norfolk Fire Division discussed a requirement in city code that requires new fuel tanks to be placed underground.
The topic was discussed for about 30 minutes, with council members asking several questions of those presenting both sides.
City Administrator Andy Colvin said the city has been having an ongoing discussion with the airport authority about the need to replace some fuel tanks.
“The code right now requires (the tanks) to be underground. Period. If you are going to replace a tank, it need to be buried,” Colvin said.
The airport was annexed into the city limits within the past year, so the airport is now required to bury any replacement tanks.
Terry Zwiebel, Norfolk fire marshal, said the code is specific and there are no exceptions. The city did extend the time the airport would have to bury the tanks because it is more difficult to get tanks, but there really aren’t any exceptions, according to code, he said.
Chris Corr, a representative of Olsson Associates, said the FAA looks at it from an environmental standpoint. To remediate those concerns, the FAA wants the tanks to be above ground unless there is a “very, very good reason” to bury them, and then the FAA still wants to have the final say, Corr said.
Corr said in the majority of airports around Nebraska and the central region, they are being replaced above ground.
It’s a little different replacing tanks at an airport than a gas station because they usually aren’t that close to anything, including other buildings or homes, Corr said.
One of the biggest concerns of the FAA, which would pay for a big portion of the tanks, is if the tanks would leak. When they are above ground, a leak could be spotted quickly, he said.
Mayor Josh Moenning asked what would happen if the Norfolk airport put the tanks underground. “So future FAA funding could be at risk?” he asked.
“Yes,” Corr said.
The airport is looking to replace two 10,000-gallon tanks with one 15,000-gallon tank. It will be double walled and have a fence around it, airport authority officials said.
Dan Geary, who has spent more than 30 years on the airport authority board, said in recent years, airports have been putting them above ground.
Geary said from a firefighter’s perspective, he understands the reason for wanting the tank to be below ground. But as an environmentalist, there is no desire to have the tank underground, he said.
“If you only get input from the fire side, well, that’s the way it is (above ground),” he said.
The airport plans to use grant funds to pay for the tanks. If the tanks are installed below ground, the local tax base will have to pay for all of it, airport representatives said.
Moenning and council members asked if Dani Myers-Noelle, the city attorney, could write an ordinance that allows an exception only if grants or the FAA was providing funds for the fuel tanks, especially since the airport isn’t near any other residences.
Myers-Noelle said that would be possible.
Council members did not take any votes but did informally direct the city attorney to draft such an ordinance that could be considered at a future city council meeting.