Among the most critical issues facing the City of Norfolk and Madison County, as a whole, is the ever growing shortage of dependable, licensed child care providers in the community.
Across the state, officials have echoed some of the concerns of local leaders and citizens as to how to address this evolving problem.
While there are a lot of good ideas on the table for how to alleviate the problem in Norfolk, there are financial and logistical obstacles to overcome for any would-be or current child care providers seeking to offer solutions to the problem.
During the public comment period at Monday night’s Norfolk City Council meeting, representatives from The Women’s Empowering Life Line (WELL) addressed the council about their plans for meeting the child care needs in the community.
The WELL is a nonprofit organization in Norfolk that specializes in outpatient and residential treatments services for women, men and families in Norfolk. Part of its services is child care for the people and families it serves.
Kara Kratochvil, director of child care for the WELL, explained the organization’s plans for increased child care services.
“One of our strategic goals for our organization has been opening a child care center to provide 24-7 care.”
Kratochvil said that as a center that already provides 24-hour services to its clients, it has seen the need for more child care in the community.
In December 2022, Northern Hills Child Care Center in Norfolk shut its doors, leaving almost 200 children without a destination for appropriate child care, and parents with few alternatives.
According to a Madison County Community for Kids survey conducted before the Northern Hills closing, there were close to 433 children in the county, under the age of 6, in need of licensed child care services.
Kratochvil said the WELL would like to purchase the old Northern Hills Child Care Center, and with the appropriate maintenance and some renovations, reopen the center with 24-hour service to meet the child care needs of as many as 300 underserved children in the community. For the plan to work, though, financial assistance would be needed. The building alone will cost $450,000.
“So why am I here?” Kratochvil asked council members. “... We need the city’s financial support.”
Kratochvil said the WELL had applied for $100,000 in assistance from Norfolk Economic Development, but those funds have not been awarded yet.
Once all the funds are received and the building purchased, it will take about 60 days for the center to be up and running again, Kratochvil said.
WELL officials also expressed concerns that without appropriate child care, families might find it difficult to live in Norfolk and care for their children appropriately.
Following their comments, WELL officials took questions from council members who wondered aloud about whether simply having the funds to buy the building would be enough. Council members also asked about staffing for the round-the-clock child care service.
“How do you anticipate to keep this staffed?” asked councilman Kory Hildebrand. “... because other daycares are having a hard time staffing their daycares, so what separates you from keeping staff where others cannot?”
WELL officials said that because it is a nonprofit, it has more flexibility to offer higher wages and more benefits than other area child care providers.
Councilman Justin Webb also asked about whether leasing the building was an option; however, WELL officials said the current building owner is interested in only selling the building outright.
While they have a good plan on the surface, WELL officials said they are still looking at all possible options for meeting logistical and financial needs for the 24-hour child care proposal. Officials said they would request that the issue be added to upcoming council agendas and that they would continue to work to get the word out in the community about their plans for bridging the child care shortage gap in Norfolk.
The Norfolk City Council convened on Monday in a regularly scheduled session at council chambers at city hall. All councilmen were present, in addition to more than 40 city staff and citizens for the two-hour and 45-minute session. Below is a recap of the meeting’s agenda and any action taken.
* * *
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Mayor Josh Moenning proclaimed the week of March 12-18 as Girl Scout Week.
— Mayor Josh Moenning proclaimed Thursday, March 23, as Noon Kiwanis Day.
— Heard continued public input and discussion concerning a potential council recommendation, if necessary, regarding an occupation tax on alcoholic beverages and possible special election for the police station expansion.
— Heard discussion regarding the creation of a Norfolk Parks and Recreation Board to assist with the management, care and use of Norfolk's parks.
— A town hall meeting was held to receive comments on the Northeast Nebraska Solid Waste Coalition budget and rates for the fiscal year ending Saturday, Sept. 30.
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— A public hearing was held at the request of Eugene C. and Jennifer Planer, to consider a zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District) on property addressed as 1600 S. Fifth St. The council unanimously passed Ordinance No. 5828 approving the zoning change. The council voted to approved the ordinance for second and third readings, as well.
— A public hearing was held at the request of Valley Drive Properties to consider a zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial District) and C-1 (Local Business District) to I-1 (Light Industrial District) on property generally located one-eighth of a mile southeast of the East Norfolk Avenue and South Victory Road roundabout. The council unanimously approved Ordinance No. 5829 approving the zoning change. The council voted to approved the ordinance for second and third readings, as well.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Unanimously approved Resolution No. 2023-15 declaring the city's official intent to incur indebtedness that includes reimbursement of expenditures for computer-aided dispatch and records management software.
— Unanimously approved Resolution No. 2023-16 authorizing that in the event that the city exercises a first right of refusal on the property located at "the West 22 feet of Lot 5, and all of Lots 6, 7 and 8, Block 4, Original Town of Norfolk, Madison County, Nebraska" use will be for the benefit of the Vehicle OffStreet Parking District No. 1 or its successor.
— On third reading, approved Ordinance No. 5821 to enact Chapter 24, Article XII, of the official city code to allow the operation of golf car vehicles on city streets and setting forth the provisions under which golf car vehicles may be operated. Ordinance No. 5821 passed on first reading at the Feb. 21 council meeting and second reading at the March 6 meeting. Councilman Justin Snorton was the only vote in opposition.
— On second reading, approved Ordinance No. 5825 approving an amendment to Section 4-4 of the official city code to include an exception for the keeping of hens, bantam hens or ducks with a valid permit and to more clearly define livestock as it relates to the keeping of livestock within the city; to amend Section 4-6 of the code to address at-large chickens or ducks; to enact Section 27-295 of the city code to allow the keeping of hens, bantam hens or ducks in residential districts with a valid permit. This ordinance was passed on first reading at the March 6 council meeting. Councilmen Granquist, Arens and Hildebrand voted in opposition of the measure.
— On second reading, approved Ordinance No. 5826 approving an amendment to Section 2-5 of the official city code to include a permit fee for keeping hens, bantam hens and/or ducks in the city. This ordinance was passed on first reading at the March 6 council meeting. Councilmen Granquist and Hildebrand were the opposing votes on the measure.
— Unanimously approved letter agreement amendment No. 2 for construction engineering services with McLaury Engineering for the West Michigan Avenue and Eighth Street reconstruction project for an amount not to exceed $127,300.14.
PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD
— Heard public commentary regarding the child care shortage in Norfolk and Madison County (see page 1 for more), as well as a citizen request for more frequent public commentary opportunities at council meetings.
— Adjourned into closed session to discuss personnel matters.
— JON HUMPHRIES