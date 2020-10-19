City council chambers NDN
The Norfolk city council received a refresher Monday night on a project to improve signage around Norfolk.

In 2019, the council approved a contract with a company known as MERJE, which designs signs that would help improve navigating downtown and improve the overall aesthetics of the city.

The council approved an addition to the contract. One of the focuses of the additional contract is to improve signs at downtown parking lots, which city engineer Steve Rames said may be underused because it's not clear to some where the parking lots are.

The project may begin to replace the signs next year.

