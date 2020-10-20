The Norfolk City Council received a refresher Monday night on a project to improve signage around Norfolk.
In 2019, the council approved a contract with a company known as MERJE, which designs signs that would help improve navigating downtown and improve the overall aesthetics of the city.
The council approved an addition to the contract. One of the focuses of the additional contract is to improve signs at downtown parking lots, which city engineer Steve Rames said may be underused because it's not clear to some where the parking lots are.
Rames said that throughout the country, most cities use a large letter P to identify parking areas.
“In general, the public is generally tuned into how a public parking lot is identified throughout the United States; we tend to use a great big ‘P,’ ” Rames said. “In signage downtown, that big ‘P’ probably isn’t as prominent as it should be.”
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said there is a misconception about how many parking spaces are downtown, and this contract would help make that more clear.
“This effort, at least in part, would help make those lots and their availability more easily identifiable to people coming to your downtown who may not be familiar,” Moenning said.
The next phase also includes deciding where the signs will be across the city, Rames said, and could be used for a number of other purposes, such as identifying landmarks and directing visitors to certain areas.
The sign project will enter its next steps next spring, with potential bids going out then.
Police officers honored
The Norfolk Morning and Noon Optimist clubs presented awards to an officer with the Norfolk Police Division and Nebraska State Patrol.
Norfolk police officer Cash Campbell was selected based on his commitment to his work.
A recommendation letter written by Sgt. Richard Frank said Campbell, who came to the force in Norfolk in March after two years in O’Neill, impressed other officers with his ambition and ability.
“The ambition and interest Officer Campbell displays on a daily basis is above and beyond,” Frank’s letter said. “The majority of Officer Campbell’s arrests come from his own self-initiated activity.”
Frank also wrote that Campbell has become highly familiar with local criminal activities and also drugs, which help him obtain warrants and make arrests. Additionally, he goes on regular service calls to help the community when needed.
“I want to share my appreciation of Officer Campbell, giving it his all day in and day out to make our community safer,” the recommendation said.
Also honored was Dustin Nutsch of the Nebraska State Patrol.
Nutsch, based in Hartington as a part of Troop B, helps with many cases the state patrol deals with, from simple traffic violations to theft and drug crimes.
“The demands placed on him in his current position require undeterred dedication and relentless follow-up to ensure a safe and secure place to live and raise a family,” said a recommendation written by Lt. Jim Stover.
Stover said Nutsch maintains a great relationship with citizens of Northeast Nebraska and other law enforcement agencies.
“The impact Trooper Nutsch has on the citizens cannot be measured by enforcement contacts he has made, but the impact will hopefully be measured with a decrease in crime and fatality accidents in Troop B,” Stover wrote.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Dick Pfeil, Corey Granquist, Jim Lange, Shane Clausen, Gary L. Jackson, Rob Merrill, Fred Wiebelhaus and Thad Murren.
Council members absent: None.
Meeting lasted: 40 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, eight; media representatives, two; and about 10 from the public.
Action Items:
The council did the following:
— Held a public hearing and passed an ordinance changing the zoning at 1102 Riverside Blvd. from I-1 (Light Industrial) to C-3 (Service Commercial).
— Approved an engineering contract with Olsson Inc. for the sanitary sewer rehabilitation 2020 project for a total not to exceed $52,221.
— Approved a request for additional services for the designing and planning of the wayfinding assessment project for $19,750.
— Approved a change in a contract with Rutjens Construction for the Northeast Elevated Water Tank and booster station improvements resulting in an increase of $4,605.
— Passed an ordinance clarifying and updating city code to match state statute regarding pedestrian control signals.
