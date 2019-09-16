City council chambers NDN
The city council officially approved billing a pair of property owners more than $500 in weed control, litter removal and mowing Monday night.

The charges were levied against the owners of the former post office at 401 N Fourth Street for a total of $505.67.

The owner of the post office is First Nationwide Postal Holdings, which is based in Cedarhurst, New York.

It's not the first time the city has had to do maintenance on the now abandoned property, as city clerk Beth Deck said to the council that the property has accrued more than $3,500 in special assessment charges over the last several years.

The council also approved an assessment for $123.96 at 214 Jefferson Avenue. The property is owned by Karen Sackville, who resides in Spencer, Iowa, according to city documents.

