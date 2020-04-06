City council chambers NDN
Norfolk Daily News archive photo

The Norfolk city council approved a new approach to help move a long-awaited downtown park towards completion.

The park, to be known as River Point Square, will be at South Third Street and Norfolk Avenue, next to the large Johnny Carson mural on the side of La Macarena grocery store.

The project has seen a number of delays after flooding last spring caused a shortage of available contractors, along with a complicated workload that caused a number of potential bidders to pass up on the project. The few bids that were received were also significantly over budget.

Steve Rames, city engineer, said the project will now include a paving project in a nearby alleyway to help entice more bidders to step forward with more competitive bids, and the city may also utilize its own staff to complete some aspects of the project, such as water line connection to help reduce costs.

The council met remotely Monday night, in what Mayor Josh Moenning said was likely a first in the history of the city.

Read more about the city council meeting Tuesday in the Daily News and online.

