The Norfolk City Council passed an ordinance to allow utility terrain vehicles within Norfolk City limits at Monday night’s meeting.

This ordinance does not include ATVs. UTVs will be allowed only after being inspected and getting registration from the Norfolk Police Division, said police chief Don Miller in a press release.

Vehicles will need to meet equipment requirements and be operating according to law and several new guidelines, Miller said.

Registration will take place at the Norfolk Police Division on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Wednesday. Once a UTV passes inspection, police records staff will collect a $50 registration fee and issue a plate that needs to be attached to the rear of the UTV, and a registration to be kept available as needed, Miller said.

The equipment requirements are:

— Fit statutory definition of UTV. Does not include trail and youth models, ATVs, golf carts or low-speed vehicles. (Based on original design. Modifications to change definitions do not apply.)

— Proof of ownership.

— Verify VIN.

— Forest service approved spark arrestor.

— Adequate muffler without modifications.

— No exhaust cutouts or bypasses.

— Working brakes.

— Operational headlight, taillight, brake light and turn signals.

— Bicycle safety flag mounted 5 feet above ground attached to the rear of the vehicle.

— Liability insurance.

— Factory safety equipment, (such as seatbelts) must be intact.

Operating guidelines are:

— Applies only to Norfolk corporate city limits.

—Operated only between sunrise and sunset.

— Headlight and taillight must be on.

— Total number of occupants cannot exceed designed capacity.

All guidelines and restrictions will be strictly enforced, Miller said.

