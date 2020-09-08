City council chambers NDN
Norfolk Daily News archive photo

The Norfolk city council approved the city’s budget for the coming fiscal year at its regular meeting Monday night.

Though some cuts were necessitated by an anticipated drop in revenue due the pandemic, city officials said that revenues remain strong in some areas, especially sales tax, even after a large downtown in March and April.

Among the highlights in the budget include a slight boost to the police division, with funds to hire a new police officer and train a police dog, along with new rifles. 

Police chief Don Miller said in a July hearing that proposed budget cuts would have left the police force one officer short of fully staffed, and a city council subcommittee subsequently allowed for more funds to fill that position. The police division has in recent years consistently been the largest expenditure covered by the city’s general fund.

One area seeing cutbacks is the city highway allocation fund, or CHAF, which is largely funded by state-wide taxes, which are projected to decrease. CHAF funds major road projects, which could force delays to some longer term projects. The city is also budgeting less towards miscellaneous street work for the next several years.

Other business at the meeting included new ordinances regulating cellular service equipment and an easement for a sewer line.

