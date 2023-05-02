City council approves infrastructure improvements

The Norfolk City Council unanimously approved a pair motions aimed at important infrastructure improvements during Monday’s council session. The motions addressed street surface improvements on First Street and a sanitary sewer line replacement.
The first measure approved a change order with Elkhorn Paving Construction Co. in the amount of $598,619. The added concrete work will improve the street surface from Benjamin Avenue to Nebraska Avenue along First Street.
The ongoing First Street project is expected to be completed later this summer. City public works director Steven Rames said the quality of street surfaces in the area had declined significantly in recent years and that it was important to get the work done now, while Elkhorn is completing other work for the city.
Rames said there are numerous other areas in the city where the streets are in need of resurfacing and that his department would be addressing those issues as funding and timing allowed.
The second motion addressed replacing a sanitary sewer line between Monroe Avenue and Logan Street. Water and sewer director Chad Roberts said the project involved replacing a 36-inch line in the area.
Rutjens Construction Inc., which has worked with the city extensively on prior projects, was the only bidder on the $1.98 million project. Roberts said that based on what was originally budgeted for the project and savings on other projects, the city was going to save money on the work.
The projects are being initiated as the city is tackling several initiatives, as part of continuing efforts to improve infrastructure around the city.
The Norfolk City Council convened as part of its regularly scheduled session on Monday at council chambers in Norfolk. All councilmen were on hand, in addition to 40 citizens, city staff and members of the media, for the three-hour meeting. Below is a recap of the agenda items covered by council.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Ten-year-old Max Blunck of Norfolk was presented with a Distinguished Citizenship Recognition for his efforts in coordinating an impromptu Easter egg hunt in Central Park on Easter Sunday.
— Council members heard a presentation from Robert Barrows, executive director of the Connection Project, a Norfolk nonprofit agency.
REGULAR AGENDA
— The council unanimously approved a motion to advertise for a request for qualifications from design build and construction manager at risk firms to submit letter of interest for one or more of the following city park projects: Fishing dock at Skyview Lake and Liberty Bell restroom.
— In a unanimous vote, the council approved a change order with Elkhorn Paving Construction Co. Inc. for the concrete improvements fiscal year 2022-23 project resulting in a net increase of $598,619.
— Approved a contract with Rutjens Construction Inc. of Tilden for the sanitary sewer replacement project from Monroe Avenue to Logan Street project for an amount of $1,985,515. The motion received unanimous approval.
— Following two hours of debate and public commentary, the council unanimously approved an application for Economic Development Program (EDP) funds for Women's Empowering Life Line for $103,219.10 to assist with the acquisition of property to establish a child care center in Norfolk, authorizing appropriate city officials to formulate and sign the documents necessary to effectuate this loan.
— Resolution No. 2023-19 approving a sidewalk waiver requested by Trevor and Elizabeth Osten for property located at 3414 W. Nucor Road was unanimously passed.
— An agreement with PROS consulting for a parks and recreation master plan for the amount not to exceed $90,620 was unanimously approved..
— The council gave unanimous approval of the mayor's appointments to the Norfolk Parks and Recreation Board of Patrick Gerhart, Austin Truex and Melissa Temple, each for a three-year term ending January 2026; Jerrett Mills, Bill Robinson and Becki Wulf, each for a two-year term ending January 2025; Ann Dover, Terry Rasmussen and Angie Bailey, each for a one-year term ending January 2024.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
— City finance officer Randy Gates presented the Community Development Agency's 2022 annual tax increment financing report.
CLOSED SESSION
— The council closed the open forum and moved to convene in a closed session for the protection of public interest to discuss pending litigation. The public session ended at 8:23 p.m.