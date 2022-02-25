Coming on the heels of Madison County’s dispatching merger with Norfolk, a new regional approach to dispatching is taking place across the Northeast Nebraska region.
Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller explained the new approach Tuesday evening to the Norfolk City Council. Nebraska is transitioning to Next Generation 911, an initiative aimed at improving public emergency communications services in a growing wireless mobile society.
Following an explanation and discussion, the council voted 7-0 to approve an interlocal agreement between the City of Norfolk, City of South Sioux City, City of Wayne and Cedar, Dakota, Dixon and Knox counties to share emergency 911 call handling computer hardware. It will be known as "Northeast Nebraska Regional 911."
Miller said while it would be great to be saving money by joining such systems together, it won’t. But it should help to keep costs about where they are when Norfolk and other dispatch centers have to provide upgrades to their systems, he said.
Next Generation 911 has a lot more capacity and features, including the ability for callers to be able to send photos of an accident, Miller said.
“It’s the next phase of the 911 system,” Miller said. “As you can imagine, that system is going to include a lot of computer hardware and software infrastructure to do that.”
Miller gave the following explanation of how it will work.
Norfolk and South Sioux City work as host sites with the servers and software for the region. They will be connected by two fiber optic lines, so if one goes down, there will be a redundancy.
Some of the equipment already is in place, and the Northeast Nebraska region will be able to look at other regions in the state where this already has taken place. That should help the transition to go smoothly.
Norfolk is working on constructing a new dispatch center, which also will include an information technology room. Once it is completed, the equipment will be installed then rather than installing it now and then moving it again in a few months.
The goal is to have the new upgrades operational by summer. As part of the agreement, the council also approved a resolution appointing Miller, the Norfolk police chief, and Capt. Mike Bauer, the Norfolk police support services captain, as representatives to make decisions for the Northeast Nebraska Regional E911.
Council members asked Miller questions, including whether this would affect the number of dispatchers the city has and the costs.
Miller said it wouldn’t affect the number of dispatchers the city has, but it will have an impact on the amount of hardware and equipment. It also protects infrastructure for everyone.
If a nearby town’s dispatch center were to be affected by severe weather and be temporarily knocked off the server, for example, other dispatch centers in the region could pick up the impacted center’s services until it is fixed.
Norfolk would have the ability to assist anyone in the region, as would South Sioux City.
“Dispatch centers are very expensive to run,” Miller said. “This is one way to try and control costs.”
The budget expenses will be known later and will be included in the 2022-23 fiscal-year budget. There also is the possibility of a couple of more dispatch centers joining the network, which will spread out the costs even more, Miller said.