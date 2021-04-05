The Norfolk City Council approved over $2.3 million in street repairs — about four times the normal amount.
The council voted to revise the 2021 one-year plan for street improvements plan to include $1 million in asphalt repairs and $1,330,000 in concrete repairs and reconstruction at Monday night’s meeting.
Most years, the city allocates between $555,000 to $750,000 in street repairs, said City Engineer Steve Rames.
But CARES Act funding freed up some general fund revenue this year, and on Monday the council the voted to spend it on the streets.
“This one-year plan was modified given the level of need we see in the community and the priority the council has designated to new street repair and maintenance,” Mayor Josh Moenning said. “So we’ll be designating nearly four times the typical street budget this year.”
Moenning said the council decided to use the funds on street repairs because it recognizes the need
“I think that demonstrates the council’s and elected officials’ recognition that this is a top priority within the community and that we’re willing to be creative about designating some new resources as they become available to us to begin to remedy the problem,” he said.
The plan won’t solve all the city’s street problems though, Moenning said.
“There’s no illusions that this is going to remedy all our problems, but it’s a good start,” he said. “I think this was a good modification to the plan, and we’ll keep designating resources as we can.”
The revised plan does not include pre-existing projects such as the Benjamin Avenue improvements.
THE COUNCIL also approved a $236,388 contract for pavement markings on Monday.
“This is primarily a pedestrian safety enhancement project for us,” said Rames. We’ll put in stop bars and painted crosswalks at 13 intersections throughout the community.”
The intersections are mostly on highway 275, highway 81, First Street and Riverside Boulevard, he said.
The markings will be made of polyurea, instead of paint. These markings are expected to last four or five years, whereas paint usually lasts around half a year, Rames said.
Councilman Corey Granquist asked if it would be cheaper just to repaint the markings every six months.
“Is high traffic going to wear that down faster than it normally would to where it’s beneficial just to put paint down every six months?” Granquist asked.
Rames said he believes this is the more cost-effective option.
“I think from a cost analysis perspective, laying paint down every six months is a high labor factor. Paint (cost) is increasing, we ran about 50% more this year than last year for our paint,” Rames said. “When you pull staff away from one thing to do that, your staff cost is actually twice, because you’re not getting something done somewhere else.”
In the end, the motion was approved unanimously.
The contract was awarded to Trafcon, Inc. of Lincoln.