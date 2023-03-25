The possible formation of a parks and recreation board for the City of Norfolk came up for discussion at this week’s city council meeting, with parks and recreation division director Nate Powell telling the council that for many years, a parks board has a history in the city.
“I can tell you that in 1980, we stopped having a parks and recreation board … we lost citizen involvement here at that time,” Powell said.
Powell said he hopes the new board would become an outlet by which Norfolkans could learn more about the mission and objectives of the city’s parks division, whereby he and other city leaders could learn about the priorities of citizens, as they pertain to the department.
“The history of the (parks and recreation) board here started in 1917 when a parks board was established. In July 1979, they abolished the parks board and they created the parks and recreation board; the first time they combined parks and recreation together.” Powell said.
He added that in December 1980, the board was eliminated altogether.
Powell said he sees many good reasons for the re-establishment of the board, including building citizen involvement, receiving guidance on future initiatives and addressing current issues raised by the public. The city council would have to vote on the formation of the board, which would be authorized by city ordinance.
As proposed, the board would primarily be advisory in nature, with the parks director and city council making final decisions as to parks initiatives.
The proposed board also would weigh in on issues such as budget, division policy, safety issues and park design, but again the division director or city council would be the determining factor in those issues, Powell said.
Councilman Justin Webb agreed with the need for the board but also echoed Powell's belief that the board needed to be advisory in nature. .
“I’m passionate about doing this because I think it leads to community involvement and transparency, and I think the community cares about the parks and we need to focus on getting them back to where they should be,” Powell said. “... but I do not want to circumvent the city council in any way.”
City attorney Danielle Myers-Noelle addressed the specifics of how the board would be defined.
“If you want it to serve as an advisory board where all of the final decisions will come before the council on a consent agenda perhaps, we can clearly put that within the ordinance,” Myers-Noelle said.
City administrator Andrew Colvin also spoke in favor of the formation of a parks board.
“I think Nate would attest that this took some convincing of me that this would be a good idea. He really had to work at it,” Colvin said.
Colvin said he sees value in the board as an advisory piece to the city council on parks-related issues.
If approved, the board would consist of six to 12 members who would work with the parks division to evaluate and recommend initiatives and future development to the council.
Following discussions, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning advised referring the board idea to the parks and recreation subcommittee for further refinement of the ordinance and formal recommendation to the council.