City, community continue to hunker down to beat virus

It appears the Norfolk community and the four counties in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department already are adhering to many new public restrictions being enacted, such as no sit-down gatherings at restaurants and bars.
“I do think that all four counties have done a great job to the best of their abilities, adhering to the social distancing recommendations,” said Gina Uhing, health director at Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.
Uhing told told reporters at a press conference Monday afternoon at the Norfolk City Council chambers that Nebraskans overall have done well. The state is 45th in the nation for flattening the curve, so “we are definitely on the bottom end of the confirmed cases,” she said.
Flattening the curve means to take steps to slow the spread of the virus so hospitals aren’t bombarded with a large intake of COVID-19 patients all at once.
Uhing said Nebraska’s performance in low confirmed testing might be in part due to low testing ability, but there also are other states that are having testing shortages.
On Saturday, a man in his 70s living at St. Joseph's Rehabilitation and Care Center, 401 N. 18th St., in Norfolk tested positive for COVID-19.
The case has been deemed community spread, which is why the directed health measures have been issued.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning discussed the measures, which took effect as of Sunday morning.
They include limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people; limiting delivery, drive-thru and carry-out services; discontinuing on-site consumption at bars, while allowing for curbside and takeout options; as well as prohibiting elective surgeries, among other restrictions.
Moenning said the virus is around and there are likely to be more positive test results now.
He said in the past week, many of the restrictions already had been implemented, such as restrictions of public access in city buildings.
“This is an unnerving time for all of us,” Moenning said. “It’s painful, it’s uncharted territory and it’s frustrating. But think how much harder it might be lying in a hospital bed — or with a loved one hospitalized.”
These restrictions will help the most vulnerable, the elderly and those who have weakened immunity, Moenning said.
“Staying apart now as best we can will help us more quickly come back together,” he said.
Moenning also noted some silver linings, including families spending more time together and neighbors helping one another.
Uhing said the new restrictions would be in effect in the four counties until May 6, unless extended by the governor or the chief medical officer. The four counties join 14 other counties in Nebraska with these health measures enacted, she said.
The penalty for noncompliance is a Class V misdemeanor, and law enforcement departments are aware of the measures, Uhing said.
There are no restrictions on travel, but people are highly discouraged from traveling unless it is work-related.
“We want to prevent exposures from other places in Nebraska and other states and then have those exposed people come back here to us in our communities and potentially expose more people,” Uhing said.
Any person who shows symptoms of the virus, has tested positive for the virus or resides with someone who shows symptoms of the virus or has tested positive for it are required to be quarantined at home or in a health care facility for 14 days.
People residing with someone under quarantine who show no symptoms or who has not tested positive may end their own quarantine seven days after the original person has been released.
Uhing also provided an update on the first case of COVID-19 in the four-county area. A woman in her 30s with underlying medical conditions hasn’t left her home since March 16, and her symptoms began two days later. When that case was announced, it wasn’t immediately clear how she contracted it.
Uhing said the individual did recently have international travel, but the incubation period already had lapsed. It no longer is a big issue because there is community spread in the community, she said.
Kelly Driscoll, CEO of Faith Regional Health Services, said her hospital has been preparing for coronavirus since mid-February — as the cases began to increase.
With the new measures in place, Faith Regional has updated areas, including a no-visitor policy that begins Tuesday.
If there is a woman in labor, there can be one symptom-free significant other allowed. There also are visitors permitted for extenuating circumstances like end of life, but the person must be symptom-free.
Beginning Tuesday, the West Medical Office building, the South Medical Office building and the Emergency Room will have access points for patients and visitors under extenuating services, Driscoll said. People will be screened at the door, she said.
Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said the county also has enacted some new restrictions. Two weeks ago, for example, business at the courthouse was limited to appointment only, he said.
There will be a meeting of the Madison County board of commissioners on Tuesday morning. Information is available on the county website on how to log on to view it, he said.
Shane Weidner, Norfolk public safety director, said the whole world is dealing with COVID-19 now.
“This isn’t something we can conquer in a vacuum, but it is something that we will conquer,” Weidner said, “if we follow the directive health measures and the advice (from the experts).”
Public safety providers in the region are prepared as they always are, and they do have some personal protective equipment. That includes such items as masks, gloves and protective clothing,
That means people may see firefighters, police and sheriff’s deputies wearing personal protective equipment as they respond and are out working, Weidner said.