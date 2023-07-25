During their annual city budget review session on Monday, council members approved a proposed $80,000 expenditure to pay for the replacement of the outdated HVAC system at the Norfolk Senior Center.
Funds for the new system will come from the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, which must be allocated by the end of the coming fiscal year.
Senior center spokesperson Kay Francavilla applauded the mayor and council members for responding to the needs of the center, which plays such a vital role in the lives of elderly citizens in the community.
“I am here, and there are several other people from our center here, too, to thank you. … I encourage all of you to vote for this. It’s very necessary,” Francavilla said. “I hope this is the beginning of a relationship with the city that has been necessary. I see this as a positive step.”
Earlier in the year, senior center officials approached council members about receiving help with needed expenditures. At that time, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said helping senior citizens was a priority and that he would work to help bridge the funding gap with the center. On Monday, Moenning and council members delivered on that commitment.
“The catalyst for this, really, was you (Francavilla) coming forward and saying, ‘We need help.’ That began the conversation about how we could help our town and potentially about long-term partnerships that assist the sustainability of the senior center.”
Roughly one dozen senior center members and board appointees attended the budget meeting. During the public comment period on the issue, other senior center members thanked council members and also praised the city for improvements in the downtown area.