Increased property valuations along with a range of income sources will keep the City of Norfolk’s property tax levy at about the same level as previous years.
On Monday, the Norfolk City Council conducted a series of public hearings to discuss and receive comments on the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
Overall, the city is looking at a $118,061,690 budget, which is about a 2.61% increase or about a $3 million increase over the previous year’s budget.
Andy Colvin, city administrator, presented the budget during a 1 hour, 10 minute public hearing. No action was taken by the council, which is scheduled to take action on it during its Monday, Sept. 19, council meeting.
One person from the public and council members spoke at the public hearing.
According to budget documents, real estate values are increasing in Norfolk. For the ninth year in a row, there is a significant increase in assessed valuation. Norfolk’s 2022 assessed valuation increased 14.86% and the average of the previous eight years was an annual increase of 5.95%.
The city’s general fund pays for most of the daily operations of the budget, including police, fire, administration, engineering, library, street maintenance, park and recreation, housing, planning and others. The total of the general fund is $35.2 million, which is about a 7.4% increase over the previous year.
The city's valuation increased $283,281,794 or 14.86%, going from $1,906,190,526 last year to $2,189,472,320 this year. After adding the 1% county treasurer's commission, the general fund property tax levy increases $801,316 going from $4,840,134 last year to $5,641,450 this year.
Some of the other major sources of revenue for the city are sales tax; licenses, permits, charge of services, keno and the Nebraska Public Power District lease.
Randy Gates, Norfolk finance officer, said the proposed property tax levy will decrease by about .3 of 1 cent, thanks to the increased property valuation.
Some of the budget highlights include:
— Street maintenance and construction of $12.1 million, which includes about $1 million in maintenance contract work, $1.15 million for Eighth Street from Michigan Avenue to Omaha Avenue, a little over $4 million to widen Benjamin Avenue from to five lanes from 13th Street to First Street, $2.5 million for bridge replacement on First Street, about $1.4 million for Michigan Avenue from Seventh to 10th Street and Wood to 13th streets; $1,050,000 for mill and overlay on North First Street, North Victory Road and East Monroe Avenue, and $925,000 for micro seal and armor coat.
— $6,091,900 for water and sewer infrastructure.
— $682,789 for a truck maintenance facility.
— $5,754,747 for parks, recreation and trail development, including a little over $2 million for Johnson Park improvements and $2.8 million for North Fork River rehabilitation.
The city also has proposed adding some full time employees, including one each for finance, police (school resource officer split cost with Norfolk Public Schools), fire, administration and streets.
This is at least the fourth time the council has looked at the budget in depth, including two nearly daylong working sessions.
“It is a long and laborious process,” said Mayor Josh Moenning. “Particularly, I want to thank Randy Gates and Sheila Rios, our finance team who have been doing this for quite a few years.”
Jim McKenzie was the only citizen to speak. About 15 people attended the public hearing, with about half citizens and half staff.
McKenzie said one of his concerns was that in the budget, the previous year was a Level 3 budget, and this year is a Level 4 budget. There is a slight difference in expenditures in each of the departments between each of the four levels.
“My suggestion would be that the next time you do these, to have the dollar or percentages increase go to Level 4,” McKenzie said. “Otherwise, when you’re trying to scan this, you’re getting numbers that aren’t accurate as to what you’re planning to approve.”
McKenzie said he would suggest the city increase its house valuation in examples go from $100,000 to $200,000 or $250,000 because there are hardly any houses in Norfolk with a valuation of just $100,000.
There also are a number of areas where the city could take funds and apply them to streets, such as landscaping and wayfinding, McKenzie said.
Moenning disputed that, saying the landscaping plan was approved by the city council in about 2010 under Mayor Sue Fuchtman. Many of these are projects that have been carried over.
“My point is, I don’t see a concerted effort for street repair,” McKenzie said. “It seems like we have money for everything else, but we don’t have money for street repair. That’s my frustration and I think that’s the frustration of a lot of the people in the community.”
McKenzie said another concern is that from 2020-21 to two years later, the city’s bond indebtedness has gone from roughly $22 million to about $48 million. If citizens approves the ballot measure on Nov. 8, it will go up about another $70 million, which would be about a 436% increase in three years, he said.
“That’s scary,” McKenzie said. “That’s scary for the city. That’s scary for the citizens.”
Council member Shane Clausen said in fairness to the city, the Benjamin Avenue project bond was about $20 million. That was a project that had been talked about for years, but continually was delayed until recently, he said.
McKenzie also questioned a chart that showed the City of Norfolk had the third lowest property tax rate of comparable cities in the state. He said the comparison wasn’t valid unless the City of Norfolk included its airport authority levy, like those cities do.
Moenning said some of McKenzie’s comments are fair.
“I appreciate you pointing these things out. You obviously have shown a passion to follow these things since your retirement from the City of Norfolk and follow these budget proceedings closely.”
Moenning said the city has had a lot of growth, and some of the projects required the city to take on some debt because of some projects “had been kicked down the road for some years.”
The problem with some of these, such as Benjamin Avenue and Braasch Avenue reconstruction being delayed, is they become even more expensive to complete later, Moenning said.
It’s also worth noting that all this information can be found on the city’s website and accessed by the public, the mayor said.
“Anyone, anytime is welcome to review it, look over it with a fine tooth comb,” Moenning said. “And come and ask these questions and have these discussions. That’s what this is all about.”