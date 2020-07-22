The process to draft the next budget for the City of Norfolk is underway and, predictably, things have become a lot more complicated than usual this year.
At a public meeting Tuesday night, several department leaders, the city’s financial department and the city council met to discuss several aspects of the budget for the next fiscal year.
Andy Colvin, city administrator, said drafting the next year’s budget usually begins in spring. Given that the pandemic hit the United States in March, expectations for the next budget quickly transformed.
“The picture we had was much different than what we have today,” Colvin said. “It’s been an interesting roller coaster. … I think this budget is a balance of being frugal and providing services as best we can.”
One potential positive for Norfolk residents could be a reduction in property taxes. Currently, some property tax funds are used for economic development as a part of the state law, LB840. Some of the funding, about $400,000, will no longer be collected. An additional $225,000 is needed for flood control project bonds, leaving a gap of $175,000, or a rate of 1.3 cents (or about $13.15 on a $100,000 home).
Senior accountant Sheila Rios said the council could choose to keep the same levy rate and use the extra funds for other needs, or reduce the levy rate. The council chose to reduce the rate.
One expense that turned into a long discussion was a 1% cost of living raise for city employees.
Council member Rob Merrill said giving a raise to city employees could send the wrong message to other residents who may be feeling economic hardship in the wake of the pandemic.
“I can’t imagine, given these extremely unusual times, many are getting a cost of living increase right now,” Merrill said. “It’s a tough issue. Our employees are great employees, but the public will look at the city and ask, ‘Why them and not us?’ ”
But other council members and officials disagreed with that notion. Councilman Jim Lange said the city has saved up money for hard times, and now is such a time.
“We’ve established a fund balance for a time when we may need it,” Lange said. “Now is the time we need it. … To me it makes sense to do the 1% (cost of living adjustment). This is a little different from being in a private enterprise.”
Colvin also pointed out that cities similar to Norfolk are also implementing cost of living adjustments, and many of them are 2% or higher.
“Part of this is about keeping in line with what other communities are doing,” Colvin said.
The police division was among the departments presenting a budget Tuesday night. Police chief Don Miller said some cuts had to be made, but no officers would be laid off. Instead, an opening the department was hoping to fill would instead remain empty.
Miller said issues with retention have caused the department to be short staffed for several years now. The city now is only one officer short of being fully staffed and will remain that way at least for the next fiscal year. He said at the moment he doesn’t anticipate any officers leaving soon.
The police also requested funds for new rifles and a police dog, which were approved.
City officials and the council will meet again Thursday morning to continue budget discussions. Then the budget will be finalized by city staff and must be voted on by the city council during an official meeting later this year.