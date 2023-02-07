All good things must come to an end. This much and more could be said about Scott Cordes and his tenure as public safety director and assistant city administrator for the City of Norfolk.
“In so many ways, you were a paragon of public service. You’ve dedicated your career to making Norfolk a safe, livable and welcoming city for all, and you did it with professionalism, dignity and grace,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning when speaking about Cordes’ career with the city.
Cordes was recently named state fire marshal by newly elected Gov. Jim Pillen, a promotion that will require him to relocate to Lincoln.
“I think on behalf of all the elected officials, I can say the same thing, that we thank you, we’re proud of you and you’ve served us well. The state’s gain, in this regard, is our loss,” Moenning concluded.
Cordes began his career with the city 26 years ago and has held multiple positions within the fire division and in city administration.
On Monday night, 30 or more fire and police division personnel were on hand to honor Cordes, and a few of those honored his service with their remarks.
Lyle Lutt, city director of administrative services, began by acknowledging that saying goodbye to Cordes would be hard.
“It is with great honor, and great sadness, that I bear this unfortunate news to the mayor, the council and the citizens of this community, but also the great news to the wonderful State of Nebraska, Gov. Pillen, fire departments across the state and the state fire marshal’s office,” Lutt said in speaking on Cordes’ departure.
Lutt said Cordes took a big chance when he chose to uproot his family and leave a job with the state fire marshal’s office to come to Norfolk, but that the community has always benefited from his leadership here.
“He never buried his head in the sand when there were difficult challenges on the horizon. He never backed away from a difficult problem. If someone needed help, he was there, no questions asked.”
The city’s fire chief, Tim Wragge, said that in 20 years of working side by side with Cordes, he had learned a great deal about being an effective leader. He added that it was Cordes’ strong faith and strong family that contributed to his leadership, and that would continue to serve him in his new role.
Police chief Don Miller added that Cordes has always conducted himself honorably in the various roles he’s held with the city.
“Every position Scott’s ever held, he’s led with integrity and honesty. He’s made everybody who’s worked with or for him a better person. This city is a better place because of his efforts,” Miller said.
When asked to reflect on his years with the city, Cordes said that through good times and bad, he has always loved Norfolk and the people in the community, and he’s served to the best of his ability.
He added that seeing the growth and development among city officials and staff is something that he is most proud of.
While there have been dark days, Cordes said he’s always had faith in the citizens of this community.
“Unfortunately, there have been some bad memories along the way,” Cordes said, speaking of some of the tragedies that the community has faced during his tenure. “There are some pretty significant events I’ll never forget; these are etched in my mind forever.”
“The good events where the outcome was positive, where the responses made a difference and they changed people’s lives ... that’s the stuff that I’ll hang on to,” Cordes said.
As far as what he’s learned in Norfolk that he’ll take to his new job at the state level. Cordes said it’s about how you treat the people around you.
“You have to treat people right, treat your staff right. Make an investment in your staff. They are your single greatest asset.”
Cordes said that regardless of state-of-the-art tools or equipment, without the right team in place, success is unachievable.
“Investing in the people will pay back great dividends. Hire great people, give them the tools they need to do their job ... that’s what I’m going to do going forward.”
Cordes’ last day with the city will be Friday, Feb. 10, and given the turnout at Monday’s city council session, he will be sorely missed.
City officials have not named a replacement for Cordes and have not identified any candidates to date.