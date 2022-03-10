It has been said that the the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry.
The same can be said about cities and construction projects, especially when there are shortages coming off a pandemic.
On Monday, the Norfolk City Council approved contracts for both the Benjamin Avenue from 13th Street to First Street project and for the First Street bridge and instream improvements project. Both projects will experience changes from what had been planned in January when the council voted to put the projects up for bid.
The Benjamin Avenue project was awarded Monday to BX Civil and Construction of Dell Rapids, South Dakota, including both the base bid and alternate bid, for a total amount of $13,175,170.
Work will go from First Street to 13th Street, starting this year, with final work in 2023. Originally, plans were for it to go from 13th Street east, but with the First Street project also being worked on later, the decision was made to start at First Street.
Steven Rames, Norfolk public works director, said it is anticipated that Benjamin Avenue work will be completed west past Riverside Boulevard and possibly as far as 11th Street in 2022.
The council also awarded a contract for the First Street bridge and instream improvements project to United Contractors of Johnston, Iowa. The bid of $9,337,720 calls for partial work in late summer of this year, with the remainder in 2023.
Rames said the city received competitive bids for 2022 and 2023, with bids about $3 million cheaper in 2023 because of supplies and other issues. United was the low bidder.
Rames said the city received three bids on both the Benjamin Avenue and First Street projects.
Given the need to try to coordinate schedules with the Norfolk Family YMCA and Norfolk Middle School, open houses will be announced and construction timelines will be shared on the city’s website.
The city already has scheduled a preconstruction meeting to discuss the Benjamin Avenue project on Tuesday, March 22, at 10 a.m. in the Norfolk Public Library, meeting room C.
The Benjamin Avenue project covers one mile and will reconstruct the four-lane street, making it five lanes for the majority of it, with a center turning lane.
Doug Holle with Schemmer Associates, an architectural firm in Omaha that designed the project, said there would be traffic with construction.
Holle said the intent would be to get as much done around the school as possible when school is out of session this summer. Meetings also are planned with the YMCA officials about schedules.
Along with adding a left center turn lane along the entire project, there will be right turn lanes at Queen City Boulevard, the Norfolk Family YMCA and the Norfolk Middle School. It also includes expanding the sidewalk from 5 to 8 feet.
Rames said detours would be publicized and the businesses along the route would be notified of work beforehand.
The First Street bridge and river project was bid with 2022 and 2023 completion dates. The bridge project includes concrete or steel girders, with the steel girders slightly higher in the bid.
“We anticipate that there will be a conversation with a local supplier to help cover that additional cost and that it will occur at no cost to the city,” Rames said.
Between contractor availability and supplies such as girders, the construction schedule mostly got pushed into 2023, he said.
There is the potential for construction to start in the river in late summer this year. It will start on the low end and work up toward First Street. Possibly late fall or early winter, the First Street bridge could come out, Rames said.
The entire river and First Street project is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 1, 2023.