The City of Norfolk will be selling numerous items at its annual city surplus and police division auction on Thursday, June 16.
Items being auctioned by the city include: a men’s wedding band, gold Mercedes ring, Louis Vuitton black purse, fur coat, Nike tennis shoes and flip flops, a bluetooth speaker, E3 spark plugs, $1 and $5 silver certificates and more.
The auction will be at 5 p.m. at 708 McKinley Ave., across from the Ta-Ha-Zouka softball complex. Norfolk auctioneer Gary Bretschneider will be auctioning off the wide variety of items, the city said in a press release. Items may be viewed at the auction location beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Those who plan on purchasing some of the larger items are asked to bring an adequate vehicle to haul them. Attendees will be given one hour to load their purchases upon the conclusion of the auction, and items must be paid for by cash or check the day of the sale, according to the release.
Auction items will go toward the city’s general budget, and any money from items sold by the police division — per state statute — will go to the Norfolk Public Schools system.