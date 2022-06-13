The City of Norfolk will be selling numerous items at its annual city surplus and police division auction on Thursday, June 16.

Items being auctioned by the city include: a men’s wedding band, gold Mercedes ring, Louis Vuitton black purse, fur coat, Nike tennis shoes and flip flops, a bluetooth speaker, E3 spark plugs, $1 and $5 silver certificates and more.

The auction will be at 5 p.m. at 708 McKinley Ave., across from the Ta-Ha-Zouka softball complex. Norfolk auctioneer Gary Bretschneider will be auctioning off the wide variety of items, the city said in a press release. Items may be viewed at the auction location beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Those who plan on purchasing some of the larger items are asked to bring an adequate vehicle to haul them. Attendees will be given one hour to load their purchases upon the conclusion of the auction, and items must be paid for by cash or check the day of the sale, according to the release.

Auction items will go toward the city’s general budget, and any money from items sold by the police division — per state statute — will go to the Norfolk Public Schools system.

Tags

In other news

North Korea plans crackdown as Kim pushes for internal unity

North Korea plans crackdown as Kim pushes for internal unity

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his top deputies have pushed for a crackdown on officials who abuse their power and commit other “unsound and non-revolutionary acts," state media reported Monday, as Kim seeks greater internal unity to overcome a COVID-19 outbrea…

Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest

Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine grinds into its fourth month, officials in Kyiv have expressed fears that the specter of “war fatigue” could erode the West's resolve to help the country push back Moscow's aggression.

Christian Cross Festival boasts high-caliber lineup

Christian Cross Festival boasts high-caliber lineup

With the potential to be bigger than ever, the annual Christian Cross Festival at Skyview Lake this Saturday will continue the Norfolk Christian community’s goal of spreading the teachings of the Bible through a laid-back, low-pressure atmosphere, with free entertainment provided throughout …

Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

The public is encouraged to attend the next Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education on Monday, June 13. The meeting will be at the Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave., on the second floor. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will be no study session. The p…