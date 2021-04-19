The Norfolk City Council sided with residential development over agricultural preservation at Monday night’s meeting.
The council unanimously voted to approve a zoning change from agricultural to rural residential for a plot of land on the northwest edge of town, despite objections and concerns from several neighbors.
The property, located one-fourth of a mile east of the intersection of North 49th Street and West Eisenhower Avenue is being developed into a new subdivision, the Pines.
Stephen Karmazin, the developer, said the idea to develop the area came to him while he was looking for a home.
“When I set out to begin this process, essentially my wife and I wanted an acreage to raise our children and we knew that citizens within Norfolk were looking for the same thing,” he said.
One reason some oppose the development is due to the condition of the roads, particularly Eisenhower Avenue.
“It’s bad. The last rain we had was awful. I had to take a second vehicle, because I can’t take my little car on these kinds of roads,” said Lynn Walmsley, a resident of the area. “It’s terrible.”
The increase in traffic also could cause more accidents and other safety problems, Walmsley said.
But the main reason Walmsley opposes the rezoning is because it would mean less land for farmers and ranchers, she said.
“My huge concern is agriculture,” she said. “We’re taking away the look of the land, the opportunity for an agriculture person to continue their operation because we keep little by little taking away.”
In Madison County, agriculture has been on the decline, Walmsley said.
“It’s going to continue decreasing when we do stuff like this and take away our agriculture, pasture land,” she said.
Walmsley also feels the development is unnecessary, she said.
“I know there’s development happening everywhere around, but Norfolk does not have the people in this community to support 22 homes that would support this type of a subdivision,” she said. “The median wages of Norfolk is not able to support $250,000 homes.”
Not all neighbors oppose the development, though.
“I own the land that joins this right on the north, and I’m for this project to go forward,” said Kenneth Porter. “As far as the road, county roads are county roads. And that road ain’t any worse than all the other county roads all over.”
Karmazin said increased tax revenue from the development may encourage the county to improve the roads.
“I worked with Madison County Highway Department and the city, and they are well aware that Eisenhower is in disrepair and that this additional housing is not going to be an advantage to the current road conditions out there,” he said. “But they’re also very cognizant of the fact that additional tax revenue out there might be exactly what’s needed to justify some of those repairs that are needed.”