After being tabled at a Norfolk City Council session last month, council members approved an increase to building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit fees during their last meeting.

The increase was originally considered as part of an ordinance that also would have increased water and sewer rates in the city. After in-depth discussion at the Aug. 21 council meeting, it was agreed that the rate increases and permit fees should be split into two separate ordinances. The rate increases have yet to be approved.

CIty director of planning and development Val Grimes explained that the 3% permit fee increase would amount to about $.01 cent per square foot in additional costs to permit seekers.

The permit fee increases are set to take effect on Sunday, Oct. 1.

