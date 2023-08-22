City approves agreement with county for economic development

Following last week’s unanimous vote by Madison County commissioners to approve an amended interlocal agreement with the City of Norfolk, the Norfolk City Council gave its stamp of approval to the revised agreement that includes changes proposed by the county.

County officials decided on changes to the 10-year-old agreement after agreeing that more oversight was needed into economic development activities.

Candice Alder, the city economic development division director, explained the changes to the agreement, including:

— The existing balance of excess budgetary funds held in reserve by the economic development division would be reduced to no more than $100,000.

— The county’s annual contribution to economic development activities will be reduced to $150,000, down from $194,000 last year. The county also wouldn’t be asked to contribute those funds until the excess fund balance had reached the $100,000 maximum level.

— An automatic 3% increase in the county’s annual contribution would be applied to the previous year’s funds; however, that contribution could be decreased if there are excess funds over $100,000.

— County officials emphasized more communication with city economic development officials and placed requirements on reporting, including quarterly financial reports and an annual audit report by May or June of each year.

At last week’s meeting, county officials imposed a three-day time limit for the city to report any budgetary or financial irregularities at any given time.

While the commissioners have agreed that Alder and her team have done a good job with economic development activities in the county, the old agreement needed to be amended and more oversight was needed, especially given the recent discovery of the alleged theft of more than $700,000 by former North Fork Area Transit general manager Jeff Stewart, and the apparent lack of oversight into Stewart’s activities by transit officials.

The new agreement, now approved by both city and county officials, takes effect on Sunday, Oct. 1.

