The City of Norfolk, along with the Salvation Army of Norfolk, received big news on Thursday when they were awarded almost $2.6 million in grant funds from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (NDED).
The grant program, officially called the Qualified Census Track (QCT) Recovery Grant Program, utilizes $10 million in ARPA funds aimed at addressing the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic across the state.
According to a press release issued by NDED, it received 30 requests for funding totaling $30 million.
The NDED release confirmed that the Salvation Army of Norfolk received a $1 million grant, while the city received $1.6 million in two separate grants.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning praised the city staff and the economic development team for their efforts in securing the grant funds.
“I’m proud of our staff and economic development team for working so quickly and skillfully to identify available support funds for these projects and successfully obtain them,” Moenning said.
Moenning added that these funds would be vital in addressing a handful of important projects in the city.
“This supplemental assistance will help us complete important infrastructure projects, make plans for park upgrades and assist the Salvation Army in expanding its critical services to help Norfolkans in need,” he said.
In a statement issued by the city, officials said the first grant totaling $81,500 would be allocated to pay for 90% of a parks and recreation division master plan.
Director Nate Powell said the master plan would be crucial for future planning.
“The parks and recreation division is seeking to start the master plan process to help develop a road map for the next 10 years,” Powell said. “This plan will include a community profile and needs assessment, parks and facilities inventory assessment and a strategic action plan.”
Powell added that information gathered from the public through the master plan process would help his division set priorities for upcoming initiatives.
The second grant in the amount of $1.5 million will be used to replace the 50-year-old grit removal system at the water pollution control plant. In addition to replacing the grit system, the funds will be used for a new grit system building and for upgrades to the lift pumping system and the overland receiving station.
Now, the grit system is limited to treating only about 5.5 million gallons per day. The new system and upgrades will double the capacity of the wastewater plant.
In a statement on the grant award, city economic development director Candice Alder said, “Our team was glad to assist with these grant applications as both projects will facilitate economic growth opportunities within our community. A well-designed and developed park system can attract new residents and visitors.”
“Visitors, who are known to spend money in the lodging, restaurant, retail and entertainment sectors, can help strengthen local businesses and provide new sales tax revenue,” Alder said.
The $1 million in funding received by the Salvation Army will go toward costs of construction for its new facility in Norfolk.
Local Salvation Army corps officer Maj. Jesus Trejo, said he hopes to have approval to start the $7 million project within the next month.